6 Social Media Trends Shaping the Future of Business in 2026

Importantly, Instagram is where creator-led brand discovery occurs. Creators are trusted voices who can reach people amidst the overwhelming amount of information, making Instagram an essential tool for advertisers seeking to build real engagement. The rapid growth of short-form video content like Reels is driving this engagement, with view time increasing by over 30% compared to the previous year in Q4 2025.

This growth is a direct result of the AI optimization we’ve implemented to improve recommendation quality, allowing our system to better identify user interests and open new revenue-generation opportunities for businesses. A clear example of this is the Thai fragrance brand, Journal Boutique, which used engaging video ads to showcase real-life product usage through Reels and Stories. This approach allowed the brand to communicate effectively and efficiently about what the product is, how it’s used, and the results, creating initial awareness and building momentum for subsequent retargeting campaigns.

3. Messaging Becomes the New Marketplace



Conversational commerce is a key way to connect with customers in Southeast Asia, especially Thailand. Messaging platforms like Messenger, Instagram DM, and WhatsApp facilitate quick, personalized service, product discovery, and transactions. AI now significantly enhances this by managing conversations more effectively. The exciting opportunity we see for Thai businesses is using messaging and chat as an effective channel to re-engage and retain customers. Specifically, features like marketing messages on Messenger enable businesses to send personalized promotional messages to followers, using CRM lists or custom audiences to connect with customers who may not be reachable through other channels. With over a billion Messenger users per month, the potential for businesses is immense.

Furthermore, down-funnel measurement allows businesses to optimize overall marketing strategies. Messaging is becoming a full-fledged digital storefront, seamlessly integrating customer service, marketing, and sales. Thai businesses can work with Meta Business Partners in Thailand, such as ZWIZ.AI and V Rich, to leverage this feature, which is already available on Messenger and will soon expand to WhatsApp in Thailand.

4. AI-Driven Creator Economy Accelerates Sales Through Facebook Affiliate Partnerships



Creators now play a crucial role in product discovery and reviews, with AI enhancing the creator-brand ecosystem by matching content with audiences likely to engage. Meta has launched Facebook Affiliate with Shopee, where creators can directly tag Shopee products in posts and Reels, enabling consumers to make payments instantly on Shopee, and creators will earn commissions.

Additionally, we have partnership ads that allow advertisers to collaborate with partners like creators. Both accounts’ names appear in the header of the ad, using signals from both accounts to improve ranking and increase performance. This partnership benefits creators by giving them access to new audiences and creating more revenue streams, while advertisers benefit from more authentic and engaging content, improving results and accessing valuable advertising performance insights.

5. Video and Live Commerce Turn Engagement into Results



Video is already the most popular content format worldwide and in Thailand. Our AI efforts and products are turning this increased engagement into valuable business outcomes. In Q4, we saw a 7% increase in organic content views in the feed and video posts on Facebook, positively impacting the largest quarterly revenue in two years. Using live video ads on Facebook helps brands promote their live streams to a wider audience, increasing interest and providing opportunities for real-time Q&A and interaction. This trend enables Thai businesses to leverage video commerce to drive brand discovery.

6. Cross-border Commerce Growth Becomes Easier with AI



Cross-border commerce in Southeast Asia is growing rapidly, and digital platforms are key to effective regional and international growth for Thai businesses. By leveraging robust AI-powered targeting and trade solutions like Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, Click-to-WhatsApp/Messenger, and paid marketing messaging, popular in industries like tourism, beauty, and health, businesses can discover new audiences, test markets, and expand cross-border efficiently. The opportunities are limitless, especially with Meta apps, which reach over 3.58 billion daily users.

When these capabilities are combined, social platforms will not only support business growth but will become the essential infrastructure for businesses ready for the future. Now in 2026, it’s a crucial time to embrace AI-driven and social media-driven changes fully.