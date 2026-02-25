Cambodian Deputy PM Accuses Thailand of Occupying Land, Displacing 650,000 Citizens

On February 25, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prak Sokhonn, addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during its 61st session. He expressed concerns about the state of human rights amid rising armed conflicts, confrontations, and geopolitical divisions. Sukhan pointed out that civilians are the primary victims of political and military conflicts, noting that human rights cannot progress without peace, and development cannot thrive without security.





He highlighted Cambodia's return to peace, which has lasted for 30 years, largely due to internal cooperation and the beneficial policies of Prime Minister Hun Sen. Cambodia has also worked actively with civil society to resolve landmine issues, with a goal to be free of landmines by 2030, while also helping other countries train in mine clearance.

Sokhonn also spoke about Cambodia’s continued fight against transnational crime, establishing a national agency to combat online crimes, dismantling several online criminal networks and helping thousands of victims. These efforts are part of Cambodia’s broader commitment to eradicating such crimes through multilateral and bilateral mechanisms.