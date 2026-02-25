Cambodian Deputy PM Accuses Thailand of Occupying Land, Displacing 650,000 Citizens

On February 25, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prak Sokhonn, addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during its 61st session. He expressed concerns about the state of human rights amid rising armed conflicts, confrontations, and geopolitical divisions. Sukhan pointed out that civilians are the primary victims of political and military conflicts, noting that human rights cannot progress without peace, and development cannot thrive without security.
He highlighted Cambodia's return to peace, which has lasted for 30 years, largely due to internal cooperation and the beneficial policies of Prime Minister Hun Sen. Cambodia has also worked actively with civil society to resolve landmine issues, with a goal to be free of landmines by 2030, while also helping other countries train in mine clearance.
Sokhonn also spoke about Cambodia’s continued fight against transnational crime, establishing a national agency to combat online crimes, dismantling several online criminal networks and helping thousands of victims. These efforts are part of Cambodia’s broader commitment to eradicating such crimes through multilateral and bilateral mechanisms.
The Deputy Prime Minister further addressed the ongoing border situation between Thailand and Cambodia, mentioning that despite a ceasefire agreed upon at the end of 2025, the situation remains highly fragile. He accused Thailand of establishing military bases deep inside Cambodian territory, seizing land and villages, forcing Cambodian citizens to evacuate, and destroying homes. Sukhan claimed that Thailand’s actions, including erecting barbed-wire fences, have prevented displaced Cambodians from returning to their homes. He called this a violation of the agreements between the two countries.
This situation has resulted in 650,000 Cambodian citizens being forced to flee their homes. Sukhan expressed grave concern about the impact on civilians and highlighted the violations of international law and human rights, especially the rights to life, safety, freedom of movement, secure housing, and the ability to live as they once did.
Prak Sukhan reaffirmed Cambodia's strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement, stressing that Cambodia is committed to peaceful negotiations and returning the situation to normal while simultaneously protecting human rights. He called on Thailand to respect and fully implement all agreements, including withdrawing its military forces from Cambodian territory.
He concluded by emphasizing that the only way to resolve the conflict peacefully and maintain stability is through adherence to international law and humanitarian principles, ensuring that both nations can coexist peacefully, with mutual respect and stability.