US sets preliminary duties on solar imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

The federal agency determined that solar industries in these three nations have benefited from government subsidies that render American-made products uncompetitive in the domestic market.

This latest trade enforcement action continues a decade-long trend of US officials targeting low-cost solar imports from Asia, which are frequently produced by Chinese-linked firms.

According to official data, the Commerce Department has calculated general subsidy rates of 125.87% for India, 104.38% for Indonesia, and 80.67% for Laos.

The impact on the market is expected to be substantial.

Last year, these three countries accounted for $4.5 billion in solar imports, representing approximately two-thirds of the total volume brought into the US in 2025.

This shift to India and the aforementioned Southeast Asian nations occurred after previous US tariffs caused imports from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia to plummet.