CMAN Posts Record Net Profit for Second Consecutive Year At THB 361 Million

M.L. Chandchutha Chandratat, Chairman of the Board, Chememan Public Company Limited (“CMAN”), one of the world's leading producers of lime and lime derivatives under the “CHEMEMAN” brand, announced that in 2025, CMAN and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) recorded total sales and service revenue of THB 3,661 million, a 4.3% decrease from the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was THB 361 million, an increase of 44% compared to 2024.
The revenue decline was due to lower average selling prices and the appreciation of the Thai Baht against the Group’s operating currencies. On the other hand, the Group maintained relatively stable gross profit margins through continuous improvements in production efficiency, such as higher vertical integration and IT investments, and lower energy expenses due to solar farm projects and the use of electric trucks in mining and logistics. The continuous improvement initiatives not only largely offset the impact of lower selling prices but also reflect CMAN’s commitment to sustainability and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Finance costs decreased by THB 50 million, as more debt was repaid. Tax expenses decreased by THB 40 million through better tax management. The 2025 financial results demonstrate a strong ability to optimize all costs.
“2025 was a year of significant achievement and the start of CMAN’s next growth phase. The joint venture agreement with PT Citatah Tbk in Indonesia was signed last year, and we expect to conclude more investments this year to further penetrate key target markets. Over the past several years, CMAN has invested hundreds of million Baht to continuously improve efficiency and reduce costs. Even with the strengthening Thai Baht, its long-term business planning resulted in stronger free cash flows and higher shareholder returns, despite lower lime and limestone prices. We are happy to achieve a second consecutive year of record net profits in 2025.
"Looking ahead to 2026, the overall market is expected to expand at a slow pace. However, CMAN believes that this period represents a favorable opportunity for business expansion, which would further cement our position as the #1 lime company in the Asia Pacific region,” M.L. Chandchutha stated.