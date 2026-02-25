CMAN Posts Record Net Profit for Second Consecutive Year At THB 361 Million

M.L. Chandchutha Chandratat, Chairman of the Board, Chememan Public Company Limited (“CMAN”), one of the world's leading producers of lime and lime derivatives under the “CHEMEMAN” brand, announced that in 2025, CMAN and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) recorded total sales and service revenue of THB 3,661 million, a 4.3% decrease from the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was THB 361 million, an increase of 44% compared to 2024.

The revenue decline was due to lower average selling prices and the appreciation of the Thai Baht against the Group’s operating currencies. On the other hand, the Group maintained relatively stable gross profit margins through continuous improvements in production efficiency, such as higher vertical integration and IT investments, and lower energy expenses due to solar farm projects and the use of electric trucks in mining and logistics. The continuous improvement initiatives not only largely offset the impact of lower selling prices but also reflect CMAN’s commitment to sustainability and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Finance costs decreased by THB 50 million, as more debt was repaid. Tax expenses decreased by THB 40 million through better tax management. The 2025 financial results demonstrate a strong ability to optimize all costs.