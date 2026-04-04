Five prime ministers, five crises: Anutin faces toughest test yet

Thailand’s current energy crisis, triggered by the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, is rapidly becoming a defining leadership test for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, placing his administration alongside past governments that were judged by their handling of national crises.

The Anutin administration is still in transition, awaiting full operational authority following its oath-taking and policy statement to Parliament. Yet it is already facing mounting pressure as the regional conflict drives oil price volatility and supply concerns at home.

So far, the government has opted to rely on existing legal frameworks rather than invoking emergency powers. It has set up the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East as a central mechanism to coordinate responses, monitor developments and integrate efforts across state and private sectors, particularly on energy and transport.

However, questions have emerged over the effectiveness of this approach, especially as the crisis shows signs of prolonging. In response, Anutin is preparing to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas as the new head of the centre, replacing Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, in a move aimed at restoring public confidence.