Banks shift to crisis mode, boost reserves and step up support for vulnerable customers

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association and CEO of Krung Thai Bank (KTB), said banks already have BCP frameworks in place to cope with the current uncertainty, and these remain effective to a certain degree.

However, he said the challenge this time cannot be addressed through financial measures or capital support alone. Helping customers and entrepreneurs now requires much deeper engagement, extending into business models, sales behaviour and how each enterprise adapts.

Banks still have an important role in supporting customers, he said, but that support will need to become more flexible and more specific. It is no longer just about adding liquidity or extending credit lines, but also about helping clients work out how they can continue selling, how they can adapt their business model and how they can survive — all of which are central to stabilising the wider economy in a period like this.

“In practice, the measures will have to go deeper and last longer. They may need more time and more detailed work, depending on how clear the situation becomes in the period ahead,” Payong said.

He said the real-economy impact is not uniform. Some businesses are still able to continue by using extra liquidity to absorb higher costs, such as transport expenses and rising energy prices. But many others are no longer able to move forward and have instead chosen to suspend operations or close down altogether.

That picture, he said, reflects the diverse nature of the crisis facing entrepreneurs. Outcomes depend heavily on each business’s original strength and its ability to adapt. Some are cutting production, reducing operational scale or suspending some activities in order to lower costs.

What is especially worrying, he said, is that while many operators understand what is happening around them, they still cannot clearly assess how severe the situation may become or how long it may last. That uncertainty is making long-term planning difficult, leaving many businesses to focus simply on surviving day by day.

A crucial unknown remains the duration of the war or broader crisis. If conditions drag on, cost pressures will deepen and could leave some businesses unable to recover. If the situation eases quickly, the chances of recovery will naturally improve. As a result, decisions over whether and how to support customers must be based on an assessment of the broader environment, not just a borrower’s current condition.

There are also signs that debt stress is beginning to spread. Changes in repayment behaviour have already started to emerge and the trend is expected to continue, meaning banks will need to keep preparing response measures on an ongoing basis.

Strategically, Payong said banks themselves may need to adjust their business plans, whether through tighter cost control, delaying some investments or revisiting the order of priority for various projects.

Loan-loss provisioning is also likely to rise, with banks expected to gradually add to reserves in line with conditions in order to protect against risks from increasingly vulnerable customers. These can broadly be divided into two groups: those that were already fragile and have now been hit harder, and those that were previously strong but have become vulnerable after being struck by fresh negative pressures.

This suggests the current crisis is no longer affecting only the same old risk groups. It is spreading into new segments, broadening the risk base of the financial system and forcing banks to prepare for a much wider field of vulnerability.