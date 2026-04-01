Bank of Thailand Launches Crackdown on High-Value Cash Transactions

The Bank of Thailand has implemented new rules requiring customers to justify cash withdrawals of 5 million baht ($115,000) or more to help tackle financial crime.

The Thai financial sector entered a new era of regulatory scrutiny today, 1 April, as the Bank of Thailand (BOT) launched a strict oversight programme designed to combat money laundering and illicit financial flows.

Under the new Risk Management Criteria for Cash-Related Transactions, any individual or business attempting to withdraw 5 million baht (approx. $115,000) or more in cash at a bank branch must now provide a formal declaration of purpose.

The policy aims to close significant loopholes that have historically made large-scale cash transactions difficult to audit.

Preventing Financial Crime

The BOT has long identified physical cash as a primary vector for financial crime due to its anonymity.

By forcing a declaration of necessity, the regulator intends to protect the integrity of the banking system and prevent financial institutions from inadvertently facilitating money laundering or other criminal activities.

According to BOT, cash has no digital trail. By establishing a 'paper trail' for these high-value withdrawals, the BOT encourages consumers to adopt transparent, traceable digital payment options.

