Bank of Thailand Launches Crackdown on High-Value Cash Transactions

The Bank of Thailand has implemented new rules requiring customers to justify cash withdrawals of 5 million baht ($115,000) or more to help tackle financial crime.
The Thai financial sector entered a new era of regulatory scrutiny today, 1 April, as the Bank of Thailand (BOT) launched a strict oversight programme designed to combat money laundering and illicit financial flows.
Under the new Risk Management Criteria for Cash-Related Transactions, any individual or business attempting to withdraw 5 million baht (approx. $115,000) or more in cash at a bank branch must now provide a formal declaration of purpose.
The policy aims to close significant loopholes that have historically made large-scale cash transactions difficult to audit.
Preventing Financial Crime
The BOT has long identified physical cash as a primary vector for financial crime due to its anonymity.
By forcing a declaration of necessity, the regulator intends to protect the integrity of the banking system and prevent financial institutions from inadvertently facilitating money laundering or other criminal activities.
According to BOT, cash has no digital trail. By establishing a 'paper trail' for these high-value withdrawals, the BOT encourages consumers to adopt transparent, traceable digital payment options.
Who is Affected?
The new rules apply specifically to transactions that lack an audit trail:
The Scope: The mandate applies exclusively to cash withdrawals at branches and the cashing of uncrossed cheques totaling 5 million baht or more per day.
The Exemptions: Digital banking services, online transfers, and the use of crossed cheques remain entirely unaffected. The BOT has emphasised that for the vast majority of customers and standard business operations, the new criteria will have no impact on daily service.
Verification Requirements
Customers needing to withdraw significant sums must now be prepared for a heightened level of due diligence. This includes updating identity information, providing a clear business or personal justification for the cash, and, where applicable, submitting supporting documentation.
The BOT has cautioned that these verification procedures may occasionally increase processing times. Should a customer be unable to provide a satisfactory justification for the withdrawal, banks are authorised to suspend the transaction temporarily.
No Account Freezes
Crucially, the BOT has clarified that a denied cash withdrawal does not constitute an "account freeze." Customers who fail to meet the new criteria for a large cash withdrawal retain full access to their accounts for all other types of activity.
If a cash withdrawal is halted, the BOT suggests that customers simply pivot to online transfers or crossed cheques—methods that are both compliant and immediately available.
"The objective is to manage risk without creating an undue burden on the customer," the BOT stated. Banks have been instructed to ensure these processes are handled fairly and efficiently, with regular reviews to ensure the policy remains responsive to evolving transaction behaviours.