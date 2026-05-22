20% absconding rate prompts South Korea to pause intake as both sides seek fixes

Korean employers’ readiness also a factor

Tanee said the Thai embassy had discussed the problem with South Korea’s immigration office and had also raised issues linked to Korean employers.

Some Thai workers arrived in South Korea but were unable to start work immediately because employers had not yet prepared farmland, tools, seeds or fertiliser. As a result, workers were forced to wait several days without income, despite many having borrowed money to pay for their travel.

This created financial pressure, while some workers were later persuaded to leave for other work sites where higher wages were offered.

“When they arrive and cannot start work immediately, they become stressed because they have borrowed money. When someone invites them to another work site and says the wages are better, some decide to run away,” Tanee said.

The Thai embassy has also asked South Korea to provide advance notice of any new measures, as Thailand’s worker selection process takes several months. This includes recruitment announcements, health checks and Korean-language training. Sudden suspensions can therefore disrupt the entire process.

The embassy has also discussed several other issues with South Korean immigration officials, including improvements to the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation system, labour rights protection for Thai workers, increased quotas for Thai workers, support for E-9 workers to change status to the E-7-4 visa, and the establishment of a joint consultation mechanism to meet at least twice a year.

Undocumented Thai worker numbers continue to fall

Although undocumented Thai workers, often referred to in Thai as “Phi Noi” or “little ghosts”, remain a sensitive issue in South Korea, Tanee said the overall image of Thai workers remained positive.

He noted that the number of undocumented Thai nationals had continued to decline due to several measures, including voluntary return programmes, stricter enforcement by South Korean authorities, and a legal pathway allowing skilled and well-behaved E-9 workers to shift to the E-7-4 visa for longer-term employment.

Tanee said many Thai workers, especially in industrial sectors, shipyards and manufacturing plants, were valued by Korean employers for their discipline, ability to learn and sense of responsibility.

“The image of Thai workers has not worsened. Most Thais are easy to train, communicate well and work well with Korean employers because both sides depend on each other,” he said.

However, the ambassador acknowledged that Thai workers in South Korea still face labour rights problems, including physical assault, workplace accidents and inadequate safety measures in some workplaces. The embassy has been pressing South Korea to strengthen protection for foreign workers.

Income gap drives illegal work risks

Assoc Prof Kiriya Kulkolkarn, a lecturer at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Economics, said the problem of Thai workers leaving employers in South Korea reflects deeper structural issues in the Thai economy, particularly the large income gap between the two countries.

She noted that agricultural workers in Thailand may earn only about 10,000 baht a month, while workers in South Korea can earn between 50,000 and 100,000 baht a month when overtime is included.

This income difference has encouraged some workers to take the risk of working illegally in pursuit of higher pay.

The Thai government and the Thai embassy in Seoul are continuing talks with South Korean authorities to preserve long-term labour cooperation, push for higher Thai worker quotas, expand employment opportunities and strengthen protection for Thai workers in South Korea.