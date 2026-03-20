Bank of Thailand closely monitors Iran war, warns growth may undershoot target and vows to curb baht volatility

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is closely monitoring the widening Iran war and has acknowledged that spillovers are beginning to reach Thailand, raising downside risks to growth and increasing pressure on the currency.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, Assistant Governor for the Corporate Relations Group at the BOT, said the central bank is tracking developments closely and is starting to see impacts feeding through to the Thai economy, even though some monthly indicators may not yet fully capture the picture because they are backward-looking. She said the effects are already emerging through several channels.

Chayawadee said the first transmission channel is costs, with energy and oil prices showing a clear upward trend. The BOT is watching how much higher costs will pass through to household living expenses, warning that if the situation drags on, pressure from higher oil and energy costs would likely be unavoidable.

She added that the conflict is a negative factor for Thailand’s recovering tourism sector, which remains a key engine of the economy. The scale of impact, she said, will differ across countries depending on how heavily they rely on various channels such as energy imports and tourism.