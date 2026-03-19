BOT tightens cash rules, ID checks for all and Bt5m+ flagged high risk

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is tightening controls on cash-related transactions, requiring financial institutions to verify customers’ identities for every transaction and to apply stricter scrutiny to high-risk cash dealings worth 5 million baht or more per day, starting on April 1, 2026.

The move is aimed at reducing the risk of banks being used as channels for illicit funds, as cash remains one of the main ways to conceal financial trails and disguise the origins of money linked to crime. BOT said the new framework was intended to strengthen risk management, curb money laundering and protect legitimate customers.

In the initial phase, the new rules will focus mainly on cash withdrawals and transactions involving cash cheques that lead to cash withdrawals, as these are considered particularly vulnerable to being used to move or transform illegal funds into seemingly normal financial activity.

Under the rules, banks must require customers or the final authorised representative to identify themselves or complete identity verification before carrying out any cash transaction, whether at a physical branch or through electronic channels. At branches, individuals must present an ID card or passport, together with contact details and a signature, while juristic persons must provide company registration documents and contact information. For electronic branches or machines, banks must use secure verification methods such as a PIN, OTP, authentication through the bank’s app, or biometric data.