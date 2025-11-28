If we look back at the government’s response to the scammer crackdown, which could be considered a global crisis, "Prime Minister Anutin" managed the issue without treating it as a true emergency. Rather than establishing an operational centre with a Single Command for unified action, the government chose the conventional route of forming committees and sub-committees, leading to delays.

Turning back to the Hat Yai flood, despite the government having the technology to accurately predict disasters, it failed to assess the situation correctly, underestimating its severity. When risk emerged, "Prime Minister Anutin" seemed to lack direction, even though plans were already in place under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act. This is seen as a reflection of the government’s inability to effectively utilise its resources.

Even with the Emergency Decree in place, with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces taking charge, the operation on the ground created confusion among officials regarding the chain of command.

This was evident when "Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Thammanat Prompao," in his role as the commander of the Hat Yai flood response, disagreed with the distribution of resources and aid zones designated by the Commander-in-Chief.

"You won't see the zones. Believe me, you won’t see them because the water level is the same everywhere. You need locals to guide you. Using zones like that won’t work. No matter which zone you look at, it’s all water. You need to communicate with the Commander of the Fourth Army Region. I just need the soldiers to help get people out of the crisis areas where I’m assisting. The soldiers who said they had SEAL units, I haven't seen them. Or maybe they’re working in the Eastern zone, I don’t know," said Thammanat.

The handling of the Hat Yai flooding has also been viewed as politically motivated, from the local level to the national level. Various political factions seem to be jockeying for advantage in the upcoming elections, with many political figures descending on the area, which some see as political campaigning rather than a genuine crisis response.

The political maneuvering to visit the area and oversee the response may suggest that "Prime Minister Anutin" handed over control to the "Commander-in-Chief" in an attempt to shift the situation in his favour.

Songkhla is a large province with 9 MPs, second only to Nakhon Si Thammarat in the southern region, which makes it a significant area for political gain. Thus, "Prime Minister Anutin’s" approach to managing the Hat Yai flood crisis not only reveals weaknesses in crisis management capability but also suggests political motivations that cannot be overlooked.