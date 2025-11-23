Uncertainty Reigns in Eastern Thailand Politics

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2025

Nida poll shows nearly 40% undecided on Prime Minister; People’s Party leads political party preference

  • A Nida poll in Eastern Thailand shows significant voter uncertainty, with nearly 40% undecided on their choice for Prime Minister.
  • A similar trend of indecision was found in party preference, with almost 35% of voters yet to choose a political party.
  • Among voters who have made a choice, the People's Party is the most preferred political party with 24.65% support.
  • The race for Prime Minister among named candidates is very close, with Natthapong Reuangpanyawut (15.90%) holding a slight lead over Anutin Charnvirakul (15.35%).

 

Nida poll shows nearly 40% undecided on Prime Minister; People’s Party leads political party preference.

 

A new survey conducted by the Nida Poll from the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) reveals significant uncertainty among voters in Thailand's Eastern region, with nearly four in ten people yet to find a suitable candidate for Prime Minister.

 

The survey focused on the political landscape across eight Eastern provinces including Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo.

 

It highlighted a close race between two key figures for the premiership preference.

 

PM Candidate Preferences: The Undecided Vote Dominates

When asked who they would support for Prime Minister today, the results showed the 'Undecided' category holding a commanding lead:

 

  • Undecided/No Suitable Person Found topped the list with 39.75%.
  • Natthapong Reuangpanyawut (People's Party) was the top choice among named candidates, securing 15.90%.
  • Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party) followed closely with 15.35%, positioning the two candidates neck-and-neck.
  • Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party) was preferred by 8.20%.
  • General Rangsi Kittiyanassap (Setthakij Party) received 5.60%.

 

Support for other notable figures included Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party) at 3.75%, Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai Party) at 3.65%, and former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at 2.80%.

 

 

 

Political Party Support: People's Party Takes the Lead

When voters were asked which political party they would support today, a similar trend of indecision was noted.

 

However, among specific party preferences, the People's Party emerged as the clear front-runner.

 

  • Undecided/No Suitable Party Found was the highest response at 34.90%.
  • The People's Party secured the highest individual party support with 24.65%.
  • The Bhumjaithai Party followed in third place with 10.95%.
  • The Democrat Party received 7.95% support.
  • The Pheu Thai Party was supported by 7.50%.

 

The significant percentage of undecided voters for both Prime Minister and party suggests that the political campaign in the Eastern region remains highly fluid and could be swayed by future campaigning and policy announcements.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy