Uncertainty Reigns in Eastern Thailand Politics

Nida poll shows nearly 40% undecided on Prime Minister; People’s Party leads political party preference.

A new survey conducted by the Nida Poll from the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) reveals significant uncertainty among voters in Thailand's Eastern region, with nearly four in ten people yet to find a suitable candidate for Prime Minister.

The survey focused on the political landscape across eight Eastern provinces including Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo.

It highlighted a close race between two key figures for the premiership preference.

PM Candidate Preferences: The Undecided Vote Dominates

When asked who they would support for Prime Minister today, the results showed the 'Undecided' category holding a commanding lead: