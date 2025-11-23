Uncertainty Reigns in Eastern Thailand Politics

Nida poll shows nearly 40% undecided on Prime Minister; People’s Party leads political party preference.
A new survey conducted by the Nida Poll from the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) reveals significant uncertainty among voters in Thailand's Eastern region, with nearly four in ten people yet to find a suitable candidate for Prime Minister.
The survey focused on the political landscape across eight Eastern provinces including Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo.
It highlighted a close race between two key figures for the premiership preference.
PM Candidate Preferences: The Undecided Vote Dominates
When asked who they would support for Prime Minister today, the results showed the 'Undecided' category holding a commanding lead:
Support for other notable figures included Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party) at 3.75%, Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai Party) at 3.65%, and former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at 2.80%.
Political Party Support: People's Party Takes the Lead
When voters were asked which political party they would support today, a similar trend of indecision was noted.
However, among specific party preferences, the People's Party emerged as the clear front-runner.
The significant percentage of undecided voters for both Prime Minister and party suggests that the political campaign in the Eastern region remains highly fluid and could be swayed by future campaigning and policy announcements.