PM says media ‘read my mind’ when asked about dissolution decree

“I lead a minority government. If there is a no-confidence debate, we will lose the vote whenever it is taken. That’s why I am the first prime minister to openly announce the dissolution plan. If anything stops the government from functioning, we must return power to the people.”

He said he welcomes scrutiny, but urged the opposition to file a general debate without a vote under Section 152 if they genuinely want the government to respond and clarify issues.

“If they are afraid I might avoid the debate, then file a Section 152 motion, we are ready to respond. But if they file a Section 151 no-confidence motion, no matter how well we defend ourselves, we cannot win the vote.”

He added that an administration with fewer numbers must consider whether it would allow “the majority to topple the minority”.

“I’m not running away. If a Section 152 motion is filed, we will stay until the end and leave on January 31, 2026. But if it’s Section 151, then I have my rights too.”

People’s Party signatures not a breach of the MOA

Asked whether People’s Party MPs co-signing a no-confidence motion with Pheu Thai would violate the coalition agreement, Anutin said: “They are not related.”

He insisted the government has been in office for barely a month and there is nothing serious enough to justify a no-confidence censure. He said it is already public knowledge that the government will dissolve the House within 120 days, and is spending this period addressing unresolved national problems.

“Whether dissolution happens in December or January makes no difference. I will not allow myself to be trapped in anyone’s political game.”