People’s party eyes ‘Captain Pun’ for Bangkok governor race as it seeks to capture the capital

The political drums are beating louder after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signalled that he may dissolve the House if the opposition files a no-confidence motion. The move could disrupt the government’s roadmap for constitutional amendments and accelerate the election timeline, forcing parties to adjust their strategies.
For the People’s Party, which still commands more than 140 MPs, preparations for the next general election have been under way for months. Candidate selection for constituency seats is nearly complete, using a pragmatic model that mixes strong local candidates with negotiated alliances in “big house” territories — a strategy that mirrors the party’s successful “Lamphun model” in provincial politics.
Bangkok: the key battleground
The capital is emerging as a decisive political front. Incumbent Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, though elected as an independent, continues to enjoy strong support from the “red” electorate and most Pheu Thai-aligned city councillors. Despite criticism that his policy progress has been limited during his four-year term, his approval ratings surged again after the deadly State Audit Office building collapse early this year, when his rapid on-site response and daily communication efforts boosted his public image.
This renewed “Chadchart fever” suggests he remains the frontrunner for a second term when the Bangkok governor election takes place in mid-2026.
People’s Party considers ‘Captain Pun’ as its candidate
Against this backdrop, the People’s Party is rumoured to be preparing to nominate Sita Divari, widely known as “Captain Pun”, as its candidate for Bangkok governor. Formerly a key figure alongside Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan during the Thai Rak Thai era, Sita won Bangkok MP races in 2001 and 2005 before being banned from politics as part of the Thai Rak Thai executive dissolution.
After a decade of political quiet, he resurfaced in 2022 with Khunying Sudarat’s Thai Sang Thai Party (TST), contesting the governor race but finishing 7th with 73,720 votes amid the peak of Chadchart popularity. Thai Sang Thai Party later secured six seats in the 2023 general election.
From 2023–2025, Sita frequently commented on public issues before stepping back during TST’s internal factional conflict. He then shifted focus to the poker industry, even founding a recreational and training company with an Asian poker champion in October 2025.
The People’s Party is now believed to have recruited him as its gubernatorial contender — a move that party insiders neither confirm nor deny. The party may shed more light at its “Recharge the People” event from November 22–23, 2025, ahead of an official unveiling expected on November 26.
Why ‘Captain Pun’?
Despite the likelihood of losing to Chadchart, the People’s Party reportedly sees several strategic advantages in fielding Sita:
In short, Sita may not be expected to win — but he can help the party anchor its identity in Bangkok.
Crucial variable: the general election comes first
The general election, expected in Q1 2026, will heavily influence the Bangkok governor race. Should the “orange camp” maintain strong momentum in the capital, Sita may have an outside chance of staging an upset in Q3 2026.
Bangkok as the gateway to government
For the People’s Party, sending “Captain Pun” into the Bangkok contest is not merely about the city hall seat. It is a long-term strategy to secure the capital and build the political foundation needed for a future “orange government.”
Whether that dream materialises remains uncertain — but the party believes the winds are beginning to shift.