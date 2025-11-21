People’s party eyes ‘Captain Pun’ for Bangkok governor race as it seeks to capture the capital

The political drums are beating louder after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signalled that he may dissolve the House if the opposition files a no-confidence motion. The move could disrupt the government’s roadmap for constitutional amendments and accelerate the election timeline, forcing parties to adjust their strategies.

For the People’s Party, which still commands more than 140 MPs, preparations for the next general election have been under way for months. Candidate selection for constituency seats is nearly complete, using a pragmatic model that mixes strong local candidates with negotiated alliances in “big house” territories — a strategy that mirrors the party’s successful “Lamphun model” in provincial politics.

Bangkok: the key battleground

The capital is emerging as a decisive political front. Incumbent Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, though elected as an independent, continues to enjoy strong support from the “red” electorate and most Pheu Thai-aligned city councillors. Despite criticism that his policy progress has been limited during his four-year term, his approval ratings surged again after the deadly State Audit Office building collapse early this year, when his rapid on-site response and daily communication efforts boosted his public image.

This renewed “Chadchart fever” suggests he remains the frontrunner for a second term when the Bangkok governor election takes place in mid-2026.