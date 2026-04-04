Chiang Mai chokes as PM2.5 hits extreme levels, visibility collapses

Chiang Mai has been engulfed in a severe air pollution crisis, with PM2.5 levels surging to

On April 4, PM2.5 concentrations at Nakornping Hospital reached as high as 409 micrograms per cubic metre at 9am, a level considered extremely dangerous to human health.





Images released from the hospital showed the surrounding area blanketed in dense haze, with visibility deteriorating to the point where nearby buildings were barely visible. The conditions highlight the severity of the pollution gripping northern Thailand.

Health officials warned that the situation has already begun to affect patients, particularly those in vulnerable groups. Many have reported breathing difficulties, as the toxic haze continues to intensify throughout the day.