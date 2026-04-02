Northern Thailand chokes under severe PM2.5 as hotspots persist

Hotspot data for April 1 showed that Thailand recorded a total of 1,971 hotspots, of which 1,416, or 72%, were found in forest areas. The provinces with the highest numbers of hotspots were Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Nan and Lampang.

Despite a decline in hotspot numbers both inside and outside Thailand, CAPM said PM2.5 levels in the North remained persistently high because prevailing winds were still blowing from the west and south-west into the country, bringing pollution from both domestic and transboundary sources.

The agency also warned that air ventilation rates in northern provinces are expected to weaken between April 3 and 5, which could further intensify the haze situation.

Authorities step up firefighting and anti-burning efforts

Government agencies are continuing to integrate manpower to accelerate fire detection and suppression efforts, while also deploying aircraft and unmanned technology, including drones, to improve access to fires in steep and hard-to-reach areas.

Authorities also appealed to the public to refrain from all forms of burning in order to reduce PM2.5 pollution and protect public health.

People who spot open burning or forest fires are urged to call 1362, the hotline of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, 1567, the Damrongtham Centre of the Interior Ministry, or 1784, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

CAPM also advised the public to take care of their health, wear face masks and protective gear when going outdoors if necessary, and follow guidance from the Public Health Ministry.

The agency said people can monitor the dust situation through the Air4Thai website or the Air4Thai application.