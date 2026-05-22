Thailand readies BSL-3 laboratories for Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak

Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on Friday (May 22, 2026) that Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat had instructed all agencies under the Ministry of Public Health to maintain strict disease surveillance, prevention and control measures, and to prepare to handle the situation.

The move was intended to build public confidence after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

The Department of Medical Sciences was assigned to prepare laboratory capacity, diagnostic testing and biosafety systems to support the efficient analysis of dangerous pathogens.