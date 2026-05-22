Thailand readies BSL-3 laboratories for Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak

Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on Friday (May 22, 2026) that Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat had instructed all agencies under the Ministry of Public Health to maintain strict disease surveillance, prevention and control measures, and to prepare to handle the situation.
The move was intended to build public confidence after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.
The Department of Medical Sciences was assigned to prepare laboratory capacity, diagnostic testing and biosafety systems to support the efficient analysis of dangerous pathogens.
This particularly included reviewing the readiness of biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories, biosafety systems, personal protective equipment (PPE) and high-risk sample transport systems, so public health emergencies can be met with a prompt response.
Instructions were also issued to strengthen genomic and molecular biology surveillance, prepare diagnostic test kits and coordinate the nationwide specimen referral network, so disease confirmation can be carried out quickly and accurately, while laboratory personnel are prepared to ensure staff safety.
Sarawut said the Department of Medical Sciences, through the National Institute of Health of Thailand, had continuously prepared for outbreaks of serious communicable diseases.
Preparations include operating guidelines and confirmatory testing methods for suspected cases, using the international standard real-time RT-PCR method to detect the pathogen’s genetic material.
The test has high sensitivity and specificity, with results available within 8 hours after the laboratory receives samples, and is carried out in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory, which is ready for work involving pathogens that cause highly dangerous diseases.
The BSL-3 facility has an airflow system that helps prevent dangerous pathogens from spreading into the external environment.
Personnel carrying out the work have received biosafety training and are prepared for outbreak situations.
There is therefore confidence in the safety of both the staff and those involved.
In addition, the Department of Medical Sciences has continuously reviewed and rehearsed laboratory preparedness plans for dangerous communicable diseases, covering readiness and biosafety, the transport of high-risk specimens and coordination with laboratory networks nationwide, so it can respond to public health emergencies quickly, safely and effectively.
The collection and delivery of samples must comply with biosafety principles.