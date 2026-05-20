Thailand designates DR Congo and Uganda as Ebola-infected zones

Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, acting for the Minister of Public Health, has signed a Ministry of Public Health Notification dated Wednesday (May 20, 2026) on areas outside the Kingdom designated as infected zones for dangerous communicable diseases in the case of Ebola virus disease (EVD), 2026.
The Notification cites the outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD), a dangerous communicable disease under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, which has spread rapidly and widely, causing many infections and deaths.
It states that on Tuesday (May 19, 2026), the World Health Organisation announced that outbreaks had been found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda, and declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
Thailand is, however, at risk of transmission of the disease from travellers arriving from outside the Kingdom.
Therefore, for the benefit of preventing and controlling any disease that may enter the Kingdom, and to ensure effective surveillance, prevention and control, the Minister of Public Health, on the advice of the technical committee, deemed it appropriate to designate areas outside the Kingdom where Ebola virus disease (EVD) has occurred as infected zones for a dangerous communicable disease under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015.
If the situation subsides or there is an appropriate reason, a further announcement will be made to revoke the designation of infected zones for a dangerous communicable disease.
Under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, the Minister of Public Health, on the advice of the technical committee, issues the following Notification: