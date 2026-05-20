Thailand designates DR Congo and Uganda as Ebola-infected zones

Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, acting for the Minister of Public Health, has signed a Ministry of Public Health Notification dated Wednesday (May 20, 2026) on areas outside the Kingdom designated as infected zones for dangerous communicable diseases in the case of Ebola virus disease (EVD), 2026.

The Notification cites the outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD), a dangerous communicable disease under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, which has spread rapidly and widely, causing many infections and deaths.

It states that on Tuesday (May 19, 2026), the World Health Organisation announced that outbreaks had been found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda, and declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).