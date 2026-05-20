Chinese tankers break through Hormuz blockade as Iran talks edge forward

Two Chinese supertankers have successfully exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, in a rare movement through one of the world’s most critical oil routes as the waterway remains caught between Iranian and US blockades.

The vessels, carrying around 4 million barrels of oil, passed through the strait on Wednesday, marking the latest sign that Iran may be willing to ease restrictions for countries it regards as friendly. Reuters identified the tankers as Yuan Gui Yang and Ocean Lily.

Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz to most shipping since the US-Israeli military campaign began in February, while the United States later imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports. Before the war, about 140 ships normally crossed the strait each day, but shipping monitor Lloyd’s List said only 54 vessels passed through last week, around double the previous week but still far below normal levels.