Thailand monitors Ebola after WHO emergency in Congo, Uganda

Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Ministry of Public Health has been monitoring the situation and conducting surveillance in line with the declaration.

Ebola is a severe viral infectious disease transmitted through patients’ blood and bodily secretions, such as blood, saliva, vomit, faeces or other secretions, especially from patients with severe symptoms.

Transmission most often occurs among family members, medical personnel or people in close contact with patients and the bodies of those who have died.

It does not spread easily through the air like measles or COVID-19.

At present, no outbreak of the disease has been reported in Thailand.

Early symptoms may resemble a general fever, including high fever, fatigue, aches, nausea and vomiting.

Some patients may experience abnormal bleeding.

Without appropriate care, the disease can become severe and has a high fatality rate.