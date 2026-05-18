Ethiopian teen turns waste into high fashion as online following soars

A 15-year-old Ethiopian creator known online as Kalu Putik has become one of the internet’s most striking new fashion figures after transforming discarded materials into dramatic high-fashion outfits. His work has gone viral on Instagram, where his following reportedly surged by two million in a single day and surpassed six million within around two months.
Kalu, whose real name is Kaleb, began uploading his videos on 29 March. His first clip has already drawn more than 84 million views and over 5.4 million likes, while many of his later posts have also attracted tens of millions of views. His rapid rise gained further momentum after an American singer praised his work, prompting even Instagram to leave a comment expressing interest in collaborating with him.
At first glance, his videos look like polished fashion editorials. He poses with confidence, wearing bold silhouettes that would not look out of place on an experimental runway. But the impact comes from the reveal: the outfits are made from objects many people would normally throw away, including plastic bottles, cardboard, old fabric, bottle caps and even used tyres.
What makes Kalu’s work stand out is not simply the unusual choice of materials, but the way he turns them into designs that feel intentional, sculptural and visually powerful. He has not formally studied fashion, yet his pieces often carry the look and attitude of high fashion. His videos usually rely on images rather than explanation, allowing viewers around the world to understand the concept without needing subtitles or spoken commentary.
His creative setting has also become part of his identity. Many of the clips are filmed in a modest environment, with old shoes, torn fabric and plastic bags visible in the background. Rather than hiding those surroundings, Kalu appears to use them as part of the visual story, showing how imagination can transform limited resources into something unexpected.
Kalu’s rise comes at a time when the global fashion industry is under growing pressure over waste, pollution and the environmental cost of fast fashion. The fashion industry produces around 92 million tonnes of textile waste each year, while less than one per cent of used clothing is recycled into new garments. A large share of unwanted clothing ends up in landfill or is incinerated.
The issue is especially visible in parts of Africa, where large volumes of second-hand clothing from richer countries are imported every week. DevelopmentAid reports that around 30 per cent of imported second-hand clothing in Africa ends up in landfills, waterways or open burning, while Ghana’s Kantamanto market receives more than 15 million garments a week, with more than 40 per cent ending up as waste.
In that wider context, Kalu’s videos have become more than just viral fashion content. They offer a simple but powerful message about creativity, waste and sustainability. Without speeches, slogans or long explanations, he shows how discarded materials can be reimagined into something beautiful and culturally relevant.
Despite the attention, Kalu has not publicly announced a partnership with any major brand, granted major interviews, or responded to Instagram’s reported approach. For now, he appears to be doing what made him famous in the first place: using imagination, discarded objects and a strong visual instinct to create fashion from the environment around him.
His success also points to a shift in online fashion culture. Audiences are no longer only to luxury labels, expensive wardrobes or polished influencer lifestyles. Increasingly, originality, sustainability and unexpected storytelling are what make people stop scrolling. Kalu Putik has managed to combine all three, and in doing so, has turned waste into one of the internet’s most talked-about fashion statements.
Sources:
https://www.developmentaid.org/news-stream/post/203114/ten-initiatives-tackling-the-increasing-textile-and-fashion-waste-in-africa
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/fashion/buzz/how-a-15-year-old-designer-from-ethiopia-turned-trash-into-instagrams-most-unexpected-fashion-obsession/articleshow/130970122.cms
https://www.indetexx.com/secondhand-clothing-bonda-fashion-trends-ethiopia-market/