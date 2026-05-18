Ethiopian teen turns waste into high fashion as online following soars

A 15-year-old Ethiopian creator known online as Kalu Putik has become one of the internet’s most striking new fashion figures after transforming discarded materials into dramatic high-fashion outfits. His work has gone viral on Instagram, where his following reportedly surged by two million in a single day and surpassed six million within around two months.





Kalu, whose real name is Kaleb, began uploading his videos on 29 March. His first clip has already drawn more than 84 million views and over 5.4 million likes, while many of his later posts have also attracted tens of millions of views. His rapid rise gained further momentum after an American singer praised his work, prompting even Instagram to leave a comment expressing interest in collaborating with him.

At first glance, his videos look like polished fashion editorials. He poses with confidence, wearing bold silhouettes that would not look out of place on an experimental runway. But the impact comes from the reveal: the outfits are made from objects many people would normally throw away, including plastic bottles, cardboard, old fabric, bottle caps and even used tyres.

What makes Kalu’s work stand out is not simply the unusual choice of materials, but the way he turns them into designs that feel intentional, sculptural and visually powerful. He has not formally studied fashion, yet his pieces often carry the look and attitude of high fashion. His videos usually rely on images rather than explanation, allowing viewers around the world to understand the concept without needing subtitles or spoken commentary.