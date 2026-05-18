From Grandma's Near-Miss to National Impact: Meet the 16-Year-Old Who Is Rewriting the Rules of Tech for Good

Alin Kasemtanakul, a 16-year-old from International School Bangkok, is turning robotics trophies and heartfelt family moments into technology that protects and heals communities.

When Alin Kasemtanakul's grandmother nearly fell victim to an online scam, most teenagers might have brushed off the incident as a cautionary tale. Alin, 16, a student at International School Bangkok (ISB), saw it as a call to action.

"She wasn't careless," he says of his grandmother. "If someone tried to trick her face-to-face, she would be quick to identify it. But online scams work differently — they manipulate trust, kindness, and unfamiliarity with technology."

That moment planted the seed for WhosSafe, a community initiative that has since reached more than 300 elderly people in rural Thailand through hands-on workshops teaching them how to recognise and resist digital fraud.

It is just one chapter in a remarkable story of a young person who has made a habit of turning personal observations into tangible solutions.

Teaching Grandma — and Everyone Else

At the heart of WhosSafe is a simple but urgent premise: technology is advancing faster than many elderly Thais can keep up with. Younger generations grew up alongside smartphones, QR codes and online banking. Older generations did not, and scammers know it.