The Hand That Speaks When Words Cannot

Her advice for other young people who feel unheard is characteristically direct: "Start where you are and build something tangible, even if it's small. But don't be afraid to take up space."

The project has since been integrated into schools, the Thai Royal Police, and the ROTC—creating what Pyn describes as a "network of informed responders" rather than leaving intervention to chance.



The Delicate Balance of Visibility

One of the project's thorniest challenges is a paradox at its core: for the sign to work, it must be widely known – but not so widely known that an aggressor might recognise it.

It is a tension Pyn's team has thought through carefully.

"Our goal isn't to make the sign 'viral' in a flashy way," she says, "but to make it widespread through targeted awareness toward vulnerable groups."

And even if an aggressor were to learn the gesture, the sign's design offers a degree of inherent protection: it can be blended seamlessly into natural hand movement, preserving a layer of safety for the person using it.

Protecting the Protector

The emotional weight of working in a field rooted in crisis and vulnerability is not lost on Pyn. Dealing with stories of fear, silence, and suffering demands that advocates tend to their own wellbeing as attentively as they tend to others'. Her approach is grounded and clear-eyed.

"I always try to remind myself that I'm not responsible for carrying every outcome on my own," she says. "This work is about creating a network of support."

For Pyn, the sustainability of her advocacy depends on her capacity to step back when necessary.

"It's okay to feel overwhelmed and to take a step back when I need to. Protecting my own mental well-being is what allows me to continue showing up fully engaged."

The Skills That Will Shape the Future

When asked to name the three essential skills young Thais will need to address the country's most pressing social issues, Pyn does not hesitate: empathy, a strong moral compass, and collaboration.

The order matters. Empathy, she argues, is the foundation — the ability to truly inhabit someone else's experience before acting.

A moral compass ensures that action remains principled, particularly when challenges mount. And collaboration, she says, is the quality that separates good leaders from transformative ones.

"Knowing when to stand firm and when to compromise can be the difference between being a good leader and a great one who is driving meaningful change."



Looking Ahead

Five years from now, Pyn's ambitions for the project are unambiguous: national curriculum integration so that the sign and its protocols reach every corner of Thailand—including communities with limited access to digital outreach. But the deeper aspiration is cultural.

"My vision is to build a widespread culture of care and action," she says, "where people know how to help, feel supported in doing so, and can walk down the street with the reassurance that someone is looking out for them too."

To any young person currently witnessing something troubling and too afraid to act, she has a final word — delivered not as a slogan but as something closer to a quiet, steady conviction.

"Being brave doesn't always mean speaking up loudly or stepping in directly," she says. "Bravery manifests in different ways. In the end, it's the moments of uncertainty that shape who you become. Act in a way that lets you look back without regret — because in these moments, you're not only impacting someone else's life: you're defining your own."

NOTE: SOS Sign for Help is an ongoing youth-led safety awareness project operating across schools, government bodies, and community organisations in Thailand.



