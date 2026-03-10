How a 20-Year-Old Is Reimagining Thailand's Agricultural Future

'Namwhan' Kotchasorn Phannarangsri transforms agricultural waste into opportunity, proving farming can be both sustainable and dignified.

When "Namwhan" Kotchasorn Phannarangsri travelled through the farmlands of North Carolina during her exchange year, a question began to form in her mind. Why couldn't the systems she witnessed there—farmers transforming waste into value, earning stable incomes, living with dignity—exist in her family's hometowns of Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat?

That question has shaped the path of the 20-year-old Chulalongkorn University student, who now finds herself knee-deep in the agricultural realities of Nan Province, bridging the gap between innovation and tradition.

"It wasn't one dramatic moment," Namwhan recalls. "It was seeing farming treated as a professional, long-term business. Waste wasn't immediately thrown away—it was managed, reused, turned into value. There was planning behind every step."

The contrast was stark. In Thailand, her parents had left their farming roots behind to build a life in Bangkok, where opportunities seemed more abundant. The reason? Simple yet devastating: despite farming being called "the backbone of the nation," it couldn't sustain a family.

From Theory to Impact

That realisation has driven Namwhan to remarkable achievements in her young career. She claimed first place at Asia's Next Innovator Ideathon Thailand in the Agriculture category and reached the semifinals at PIM Inter Hackathon #5, focused on sustainable well-being.

Most impressively, she served as one of the pitching speakers representing Thailand at the Enactus World Cup 2025, where her team ranked among the top 16 out of 35 countries.

