The 14-Year-Old Champion Who Dances Through Life's Challenges

About a year into her training at Studio Zoom, her coach invited her to join the Generation Zoom Team. The decision wasn't immediate—Tinn sought advice from friends and family, wrestling with the commitment such a choice would require.

One piece of advice changed everything: "It's always better to regret doing something than to regret not doing something."

Those words became her guiding principle, a philosophy she still carries today and shares freely with others facing their own crossroads.

Mastering the Balancing Act

How does a 14-year-old manage world-class dance training, advanced piano studies, and demanding academic targets? For Tinn, it comes down to structure, priorities, and self-awareness.

"I use my Outlook calendar, and we set dedicated times for each activity," she explains. "Each day I know what I'm doing, what test I need to study for, and how much time I have. This really helps me not feel overwhelmed and helps me focus on one thing at a time."

But Tinn defines balance differently than most. It's not about perfection or singular focus—it's about honouring what matters most.

"Balance in my life is about knowing the most important things—dance, piano, school, art, and my family time, my time with my friends," she says thoughtfully. "It's about being able to evenly distribute all of the important things into your life, making sure you don't forget any of them or focus too deeply on one."

She describes herself in three telling words: motivated, thoughtful, and purposeful. Every decision is considered carefully, every goal pursued with determination, every action weighed for its impact on herself and others.

The Power of Perspective

What emerges from speaking with Tinn is a remarkable maturity—not the forced precociousness of an over-scheduled child, but genuine wisdom earned through challenges overcome.

When performing with her team, Tinn understands the delicate balance between individual excellence and collective success.

"You're focusing on making sure that you're aware of your surroundings and your teammates," she notes. "Sometimes it's not about drawing attention to yourself, but making sure your team as a whole looks really good."

Solo performances, meanwhile, offer different rewards.

"That's the time where you can just focus on yourself and how good you can be," she says. "In teams you have to be very aware of others, but in solo you can work on refining yourself more."

Even her approach to difficult days demonstrates unusual insight. When asked how she handles feeling tired or uninspired, Tinn's answer is refreshingly honest: "Sometimes the best thing that works for me is just to go to sleep and wake up with a fresh mind the next day."

Piano and dance, meanwhile, feed each other in unexpected ways.

"Musicality is so important in dance—how you listen and react to certain counts and beats," Tinn explains. "If I hadn't had piano these years to help with my musicality, it would have been worse. But honestly, art, dance, and piano—they're all creative outlets for me to relieve stress, relax, and have fun."

Looking Forward, Looking Back

Despite her achievements, Tinn remains uncertain about whether dance will become her career.

"I really like dance, but I'm not 100% sure yet," she admits. "In my adult life, it might be more of a creative outlet or just a hobby. But who knows?"

What she does know is what she'd tell her younger self if given the chance: join Studio Zoom earlier. The exposure to diverse teachers, styles, and international workshops accelerated her growth in ways she couldn't have imagined.

"At first it was a bit challenging, but after lots and lots of practice and attending, that's when I really started to see my improvement," she reflects. "If I had joined earlier, maybe I could have improved even more than I am today."

A Message for Thailand's Future

For young Thai students with big dreams but paralysing fears about taking the first step, Tinn offers the same advice that changed her own trajectory:

"It's always better to regret doing something you've done than regret not doing something."

It's a philosophy perfectly suited to a young woman who embodies what's possible when talent meets dedication, when passion meets discipline, and when fear transforms into courage.

As Tinn continues to dance, study, and create—always full out, never marking—she's not just pursuing her own excellence.

She's showing an entire generation of Thai youth what's possible when you refuse to choose between your dreams and instead find the courage to pursue them all.

After all, as she's proven time and again on stages from Bangkok to the United Kingdom, the only real limits are the ones we place on ourselves.