PTT Station halts fuel sales into jerrycans and drums from March 3

PTT Station has issued an urgent notice tightening its service conditions, temporarily suspending the sale of fuel into jerrycans and all types of containers, including 200-litre drums, from March 3, 2026, as it seeks to manage supply and keep enough fuel available for everyday motorists.

Under the updated policy, PTT stations will not fill petrol or diesel into any portable container — such as spare fuel cans or large storage drums — until further notice.

Refuelling into vehicles continues as normal

PTT Station said it will continue providing normal refuelling services into the fuel tanks of cars, lorries and all types of commercial vehicles, meaning motorists can still fill up at the pump in the usual way.