PTT Station halts fuel sales into jerrycans and drums from March 3

PTT Station has issued an urgent notice tightening its service conditions, temporarily suspending the sale of fuel into jerrycans and all types of containers, including 200-litre drums, from March 3, 2026, as it seeks to manage supply and keep enough fuel available for everyday motorists.
Under the updated policy, PTT stations will not fill petrol or diesel into any portable container — such as spare fuel cans or large storage drums — until further notice.
PTT Station said it will continue providing normal refuelling services into the fuel tanks of cars, lorries and all types of commercial vehicles, meaning motorists can still fill up at the pump in the usual way.
Company cites supply management
PTT Station said the measure is intended to ensure fuel supplies remain sufficient for all customers, as authorities and businesses monitor reserve levels more closely amid heightened uncertainty over energy markets and demand patterns. The company apologised for the inconvenience.
PTT Station said customers who refuel directly into their vehicles will continue to receive existing benefits and promotions, including special discounts for certain large vehicles under specified conditions. It also said a gift promotion remains in place, offering a free long-sleeved shirt with fuel purchases of 1,500 baht (subject to campaign terms).
Blue Card members will also be able to collect points as usual, the company said.
For customers who need fuel for agricultural or industrial use — where storage containers are often required — PTT Station advised checking with local stations for additional guidance on procedures in their area.