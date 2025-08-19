The Teen Who Turned Eczema Into Enterprise: How a 17-Year-Old Built a Social Impact Skincare Brand

When Aruth "Art" Chinsupakul was 12 years old, severe eczema made every day a struggle. Rather than simply enduring the condition, the determined youngster began experimenting with natural remedies in his family's kitchen, guided by his grandmother's traditional herbal knowledge.

Five years later, that personal battle has blossomed into Art & Alice, a flourishing social enterprise that combines gentle skincare with meaningful community impact.

At 17, Art has created something remarkable: a business that doesn't just solve problems—it transforms lives.

"What began as a personal struggle became my reason to build something that could help others," explains Art, who is now a rising senior at Phillips Exeter Academy, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions.

From Kitchen Experiments to FDA-Registered Formulas

Art's journey wasn't without setbacks. His early soap-making attempts were disastrous—some bars melted, others left his skin even more irritated. But each failure became a stepping stone towards success.

Working alongside his sister Alice, who also suffered from sensitive skin, Art persevered through countless trials.

The breakthrough came when he developed a formula that actually worked. With guidance from pharmacists and dermatologists, he refined his creation until it earned official registration with Thailand's FDA and certification from Greenleaf Chemical as non-irritating and mild.

Word spread quickly among friends and family, and soon Art found himself fielding requests from a growing network of customers seeking his gentle, effective soaps.