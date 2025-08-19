The Teen Who Turned Eczema Into Enterprise: How a 17-Year-Old Built a Social Impact Skincare Brand

When Aruth "Art" Chinsupakul was 12 years old, severe eczema made every day a struggle. Rather than simply enduring the condition, the determined youngster began experimenting with natural remedies in his family's kitchen, guided by his grandmother's traditional herbal knowledge.
Five years later, that personal battle has blossomed into Art & Alice, a flourishing social enterprise that combines gentle skincare with meaningful community impact.
At 17, Art has created something remarkable: a business that doesn't just solve problems—it transforms lives.
"What began as a personal struggle became my reason to build something that could help others," explains Art, who is now a rising senior at Phillips Exeter Academy, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions.
From Kitchen Experiments to FDA-Registered Formulas
Art's journey wasn't without setbacks. His early soap-making attempts were disastrous—some bars melted, others left his skin even more irritated. But each failure became a stepping stone towards success.
Working alongside his sister Alice, who also suffered from sensitive skin, Art persevered through countless trials.
The breakthrough came when he developed a formula that actually worked. With guidance from pharmacists and dermatologists, he refined his creation until it earned official registration with Thailand's FDA and certification from Greenleaf Chemical as non-irritating and mild.
Word spread quickly among friends and family, and soon Art found himself fielding requests from a growing network of customers seeking his gentle, effective soaps.
More Than Just Business: Building Bridges Through Inclusion
What distinguishes Art & Alice from typical teenage entrepreneurship ventures is its profound commitment to social impact.
The company actively employs youth with disabilities, provides vocational training for blind students, and creates sustainable income opportunities for rural communities.
Art's academic excellence—including completing an immunology research internship under Nobel laureate Dr Drew Weissman at the University of Pennsylvania—has shaped his approach to business.
The experience instilled rigorous scientific discipline and ethical sourcing principles that guide every formula he develops.
Despite his demanding academic schedule as varsity tennis team captain, co-chair of the Exonian Business Board, and student council treasurer, Art remains focused on expanding his company's social mission.
Innovation Meets Sustainability: The Happy Worm Farm Initiative
Perhaps the most innovative aspect of Art & Alice is its integrated approach to sustainability. Art launched the Happy Worm Farm in Prachinburi Province, where villagers raise African Nightcrawler worms to convert food waste into organic fertiliser.
This fertiliser nurtures the aloe vera and herbs used in Art & Alice's soaps, whilst simultaneously being donated to schools and foundations. The initiative creates a closed-loop system that transforms waste into valuable resources whilst teaching participants sustainable farming and income-generating skills.
The programme exemplifies Art's holistic vision: addressing environmental challenges whilst creating economic opportunities and sourcing ingredients responsibly.
Three Pillars of Community Impact
Art & Alice operates through three core initiatives that demonstrate how business can serve as a catalyst for positive change:
The Happy Worm Farm creates a co-learning ecosystem where villagers and youth develop practical skills in waste reduction and sustainable agriculture, generating long-term income whilst supplying key soap ingredients.
The Aloe Vera School Programme, developed in partnership with the Children Foundation and Satya Sai School, teaches students the complete process from growing and harvesting to processing aloe vera. Income from harvests funds extracurricular activities, creating a self-sustaining educational model.
The EQ Life Foundation Partnership channels net income from soap sales towards scholarships and medical aid for underprivileged children, tree-planting initiatives, school herb gardens, and inclusive herbal wellness workshops for blind students and people with disabilities.
The Gentle Glow Success Story
The company's flagship product, Gentle Glow, embodies Art's commitment to gentle effectiveness. Crafted with aloe vera, shea butter, chamomile, and lavender essential oil, the soap soothes irritation, reduces inflammation, and restores the skin barrier.
Safe for children, elderly users, and anyone with delicate skin, Gentle Glow also effectively cleanses everyday pollutants such as PM2.5 particles, making it particularly valuable for urban dwellers.
All Art & Alice products are formulated without SLS, parabens, or synthetic fragrances, using only pure essential oils and biodegradable packaging sourced from small-scale Thai farmers.
A Vision Beyond Profit
At an age when most teenagers are focused on university applications and social media, Art has built something extraordinary: a business model that proves profitability and purpose need not be mutually exclusive.
His work demonstrates how young entrepreneurs can address pressing social and environmental challenges whilst building sustainable enterprises. By creating real opportunities for marginalised groups and reinvesting in community development, Art & Alice represents a new generation of purpose-driven business leaders.
As Art continues his final year at Phillips Exeter, his vision extends far beyond personal success. He's creating a template for how business can serve as a powerful force for social good—one bar of soap at a time.