Insects can lead the world towards sustainability, says Amino Insecto president

Student-found organisation

After realising the potential of insect consumption for health and the planet, Napa-ai and her friends, who are athletes of Bangkok Patana School’s Varsity Girls, created a club named Amino Insecto to raise awareness about insect consumption among people.

The organisation launched video clips on social media, particularly encouraging students and school staff to try worms. Its insect-based foods are being offered via Grab Food application under the brand Munchy Bugs. Proceedings from insect-based food sales were donated to relieve suffering among flood victims in the North.

Amino Insecto hosted a seminar at the school in November last year, highlighting Finnish food scientist Professor Sara-Maria Kauppi who showcased her research on consumer behaviour around insect foods and how packaging is crucial for improving insect presence.

Finnish chef Topi Kairenius, meanwhile, treated students to samples of Finnish water bugs, sparking intrigue among attendees. More than 200 samples offered to students ran out in just 20 minutes.

Amino Insecto is now offering a fine dining experience at Tamatha restaurant in Bangkok, focusing on educating diners about the nutritional benefits of insect consumption and raising awareness about embracing alternative protein sources.

Proceedings from organising fine dining experience will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help refugees with safety, dignity and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

This donation came as the organisation intends to tackle vulnerability to food insecurity among refugees, along with promoting a sustainable food system.

Aligned with the vision “Feeding a greener future”, Amino Insecto hopes to see more partnerships with celebrities in a bid to assist struggling farmers and promote sustainable agriculture.

Meanwhile, the organisation would promote insect-based foods in other different schools to boost awareness of insect consumption further. The team also showcased their sustainable food innovation at the World AMR Awareness Week Food Fair 2024, organised jointly by the FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Insects as future foods

Insects have the potential to become future foods, as they are rich in nutritional benefits including protein and vitamins. Insect farming requires fewer resources than beef, dairy and other alternative protein like beans and nuts, mitigating greenhouse gas emission's impact on the environment.

As the global population is expected to reach 10 billion people by 2050, insects are expected to take pivotal roles in maintaining food security in a sustainable manner.

However, people’s perception of insects remain the biggest challenge in making insect consumption mainstream. This challenge came as people would feel disgusted by physical appearance like eyes and legs.

Napa-ai envisioned the insect-driven future food industry, with insects being used as food additives, or processed into power and beverages to boost nutrients.

“I believe that if insects can be incorporated into our daily consumption, it would be very beneficial for ourselves, the future and the environment,” she said.

Power of youth

As the world is facing tons of problems, such as wars and conflicts, food shortage, poverty and global warming, collaborative actions are necessary to address these issues.

Though youth would not be able to make a big impact on society, they can take part in driving a more sustainable world by simply making small changes in their lives.

Napa-ai, for instance, admitted that running Amino Insecto is not easy due to people’s judgement based on perception towards insect consumption. However, she learned that there were so many people who shared her thoughts on making insect consumption mainstream.

“If you want to create a change, just raise your voice and just put it into action because every single action will contribute to this change,” she said.

Amino Insecto is currently preparing to take part in the Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneur Competition, an online pitch competition where the organisation will propose its business strategy to promote insect consumption through luxury sustainable fine dining.

Napa-ai expects this competition to break the stigma towards insect consumption and enable people to see the potential of luxury sustainable fine dining business, which could benefit the agriculture sector and pave the way towards food security.