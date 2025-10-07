From scars to strength: a project inspiring self-acceptance and self-love

Age is no barrier to driving positive social change

Born and raised in Thailand, Aim has long been aware of deep-rooted social inequalities, particularly those surrounding distorted beauty standards.

“Guided by the belief that everyone deserves equality and opportunity, I have dedicated my school breaks in Thailand to inspire change and promote fairness,” she said.

Through collaboration with agencies, such as the Department of Children and Youth, Aim has taken on multiple roles — as initiator, project owner, and workshop organiser — to share knowledge and foster empathy among young participants.

Apinya Chompumas, Director-General of the Department of Children and Youth, praised Aim’s creative approach as a model for addressing social issues.

“Aim Wanglee is a true role model — an initiator and creator who embodies the energy of the new generation, inspiring her peers and paving the way towards a brighter future for Thailand,” Apinya said

Expanding the movement

Encouraged by the positive feedback and tangible impact of her earlier projects, Aim now plans to extend her reach to schools in remote areas across Thailand.

She is working with the Children and Youth Council of Thailand, which has a nationwide network of over 8,700 members, to create a roadmap that empowers more young people to lead social change.

“When young people are given the right tools and knowledge, they can shape not only their own future but also build a stronger society,” she said

Aim’s journey is therefore not merely about helping others but about igniting the power within her generation to drive positive transformation.

In her view, everyone deserves compassion and opportunity — no matter who they are or where they come from.

“Ultimately, my own story has been the inspiration that drives me to create projects that help others. For me, these initiatives are not just activities, but a part of my life — something I truly want to pursue to make the world a better place,” Aim concluded.