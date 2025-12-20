Abhisit thanks support for #ThailandWon’tTolerate campaign, calls for reforms and an end to populism

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the #ThailandWon’tTolerate campaign following its launch. The campaign received an outpouring of support from the public, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the country's political and economic issues. Abhisit revealed plans to incorporate these public suggestions into policy proposals and encouraged Thai citizens to participate in an opinion poll throughout the next day.
Abhisit shared insights from the campaign, saying, "Thailand should no longer tolerate the status quo." One of the key issues raised by the public was the need for governance reform, with many expressing frustration over politicians serving corporate interests over the needs of the people, as well as widespread corruption among civil servants, which has caused significant harm to the nation.
In terms of education reform, the public voiced concerns over the failure of Thailand’s current education system, which they believe is unable to produce "good and capable people" for society.
Younger generations have also called for an end to populist policies that fail to bring lasting benefits, advocating instead for a focus on boosting the country's competitive potential and emphasising "building people rather than buildings."
Abhisit also highlighted feedback from Hat Yai, where citizens made it clear that they would "no longer tolerate recurring flooding issues."
He emphasised that the feedback gathered is not just complaints, but a "treasure trove of ideas," which the Democrat Party will use to shape practical policies, with plans to present these solutions to the public next week.