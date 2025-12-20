Abhisit thanks support for #ThailandWon’tTolerate campaign, calls for reforms and an end to populism

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the #ThailandWon’tTolerate campaign following its launch. The campaign received an outpouring of support from the public, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the country's political and economic issues. Abhisit revealed plans to incorporate these public suggestions into policy proposals and encouraged Thai citizens to participate in an opinion poll throughout the next day.

Abhisit shared insights from the campaign, saying, "Thailand should no longer tolerate the status quo." One of the key issues raised by the public was the need for governance reform, with many expressing frustration over politicians serving corporate interests over the needs of the people, as well as widespread corruption among civil servants, which has caused significant harm to the nation.

In terms of education reform, the public voiced concerns over the failure of Thailand’s current education system, which they believe is unable to produce "good and capable people" for society.