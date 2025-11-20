Abhisit files petition with AMLO to probe scam-money trails linked to two former ministers

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, accompanied by party deputy leader Korn Chatikavanij and spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, submitted documents to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on Tuesday, urging the agency to investigate financial transactions tied to transnational scam networks, which he said may be linked to two former ministers.
Abhisit said scam syndicates have become a global threat with victims worldwide, and that Thailand cannot ignore its role in the financial channels used by such networks. He noted that parliamentary debates and public scrutiny have repeatedly pointed to suspicious transactions involving Thai individuals, including those with political positions, yet concrete government action remains unclear despite multiple MOUs signed with relevant agencies.
He added that the urgency has increased as the United States advances legislation targeting individuals linked to transnational crime. If passed within the next six months, Washington would have broad authority to act, similar to measures already implemented in several countries such as asset seizures.
Abhisit warned that Thailand risks both reputational damage and sovereignty concerns if it remains passive, recalling past instances where Chinese officials visited the Thai border to inspect scam-related operations. “If that happens again, Thailand’s image will suffer greatly,” he said.
Abhisit also announced that the Democrats will file the matter with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noting that irregularities under securities law can serve as predicate offences for money-laundering investigations. He called on AMLO to coordinate with foreign agencies, stressing that combatting cross-border crime requires international cooperation. He urged the government to fully support the investigation and ensure political interests do not interfere.
Addressing concerns that politically connected individuals remain in office, Abhisit said, “If someone is known to have been a legal adviser to people globally suspected of involvement in these networks, that person should not hold political office. If they have already been appointed, the prime minister should remove them immediately.”
He confirmed that the evidence submitted involves two former ministers — one from the current administration and one from the previous government. While stressing that he is not accusing anyone of guilt, he said the transactions show abnormalities that warrant further investigation under AMLO’s authority. He added that additional individuals may also be involved based on existing data.
Abhisit denied speculation that the petition was triggered by the earlier resignation of former deputy finance minister Vorapak Tanyawong, saying the case is broader than any single figure. He cited a suspicious example involving a company with just 300 baht in registered capital allegedly acquiring assets worth hundreds of millions, which he argued should be thoroughly investigated, especially if linked to scam networks.
“We are not here to pick a fight with politicians,” he said. “This is a global problem affecting people everywhere, and Thailand must demonstrate its commitment to international cooperation.”