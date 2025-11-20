Abhisit files petition with AMLO to probe scam-money trails linked to two former ministers

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, accompanied by party deputy leader Korn Chatikavanij and spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, submitted documents to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on Tuesday, urging the agency to investigate financial transactions tied to transnational scam networks, which he said may be linked to two former ministers.

Abhisit said scam syndicates have become a global threat with victims worldwide, and that Thailand cannot ignore its role in the financial channels used by such networks. He noted that parliamentary debates and public scrutiny have repeatedly pointed to suspicious transactions involving Thai individuals, including those with political positions, yet concrete government action remains unclear despite multiple MOUs signed with relevant agencies.

He added that the urgency has increased as the United States advances legislation targeting individuals linked to transnational crime. If passed within the next six months, Washington would have broad authority to act, similar to measures already implemented in several countries such as asset seizures.



Abhisit warned that Thailand risks both reputational damage and sovereignty concerns if it remains passive, recalling past instances where Chinese officials visited the Thai border to inspect scam-related operations. “If that happens again, Thailand’s image will suffer greatly,” he said.