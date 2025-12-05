"Parit" reveals opposition's plan to avoid no-confidence motion, using other mechanisms to scrutinize the government

The second dimension is the ability of the opposition to utilize parliamentary mechanisms to intensify scrutiny of the government. This includes issues like flood management and scammer networks, which the public has raised concerns about.

When asked if he emphasized the need for a quorum with the government side, Mr. Parit responded that all parliamentarians should be aware of their fundamental duty to attend meetings, and he hopes there will be no issues with the quorum. The opposition will meet on December 9, 2025 to discuss the timeline for the session, and if there is a lot of debate, December 12 will be available as a backup. He believes that the second reading will be concluded within 3 days.

“The People’s Party is ready to fulfill its duties, and we hope that all members of parliament understand their basic responsibility to participate in the meetings,” said Parit.

When asked if using parliamentary mechanisms to scrutinize the government meant submitting a no-confidence motion, Parit clarified that the opposition plans to use various available parliamentary mechanisms after the session opens, rather than focusing solely on the no-confidence motion.

When asked if the opposition has assessed whether the government might dissolve parliament before reviewing the third reading due to facing multiple crises, Parit emphasized that if the government dissolves parliament to avoid scrutiny, it would reflect poorly on the public’s perception of the Prime Minister.