ฺBhumjaithai submits constitutional amendment, barring changes to Chapters 1 and 2

The disqualification criteria for candidates running for CDA are based on qualifications outlined in the Constitution for candidates running for the House of Representatives (MPs). Notably, the amendment prohibits current MPs, Senators, or political officials from running for the CDA. It also bars individuals temporarily suspended from the right to run for election or those who have had their electoral rights revoked.

According to reports, the coalition's proposed constitutional amendment specifies that the CDA must be selected within 90 days of the need to draft a new constitution. The Election Commission (EC) will be responsible for accepting applications from qualified candidates, with no limit on the number of applicants.

The list will then be submitted to the President of the National Assembly, who will schedule a vote within 20 days of receiving the complete list.

As for the voting criteria, MPs are required to select one candidate from each province, with the highest vote-getter from each province being chosen. Additionally, a reserve list will be created from the next three highest vote-getters in each province.

For the selection of experts, Parliament will choose the specified number of experts: 7 public law experts, 7 political science or public administration experts, and 8 individuals with experience in politics, public administration, or constitutional drafting, as determined by the President of the National Assembly.

Candidates will be selected based on the highest vote counts until the required number is met, and a reserve list of three candidates per category will be maintained.

The coalition's proposed amendment for the drafting of a new Constitution stipulates that the CDA will establish a 45-member constitutional drafting committee. Thirty of these members will be elected by the CDA itself, while the remaining 15 will be appointed by individuals who are not part of the CDA but must possess the necessary expertise and qualifications.

The amendment specifies that the drafting of the new Constitution must be completed within 360 days.

Additionally, the draft establishes content limitations for the new Constitution, prohibiting any changes to the democratic form of government with the King as the head of state, as well as any changes to the structure of the state. It also bars amendments to Chapter 1 (General Provisions) and Chapter 2 (The King) of the 2017 Constitution.

Once the new Constitution is drafted, it will be presented to Parliament for approval, which will be done in three readings. The approval process will include a requirement for at least one-fifth of the Senate and 20% of opposition MPs to support the draft.

If Parliament approves the draft, a referendum must be held within 7 days.

Furthermore, the amendment grants Parliament the power to reject the new Constitution if it contains content that alters the form of government or changes Chapters 1 and 2 of the 2017 Constitution.

If the draft Constitution is rejected, the Cabinet, or at least one-third of the MPs or MPs and Senators, may propose a motion to Parliament to initiate the drafting of a new Constitution for a second time.