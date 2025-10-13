Charter amendment entering Parliament is already a start, says Anutin

At the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in Bangkok on Monday, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also leads the Bhumjaithai Party, said the upcoming joint session of Parliament would determine which party’s draft constitutional amendment would serve as the main version.

He said the joint sitting, scheduled for October 14–15, would proceed in accordance with parliamentary mechanisms.

Asked whether the process would require the full four months to complete, Anutin said everything was progressing as agreed among coalition parties, in line with the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed with the People’s Party.