Pheu Thai submits constitutional amendment draft, urges genuine reform

After submitting the amendment proposal, Chousak revealed that 113 Pheu Thai MPs had signed in support of the motion. He expressed hope that the Speaker would schedule a discussion on the matter between October 14-15.
Key points of the proposed amendment include:
When asked about the difficulty of reaching an agreement on the composition of the CDA, Chousak emphasised the need for rational discussions. He stated that, in the end, the decision would need to be based on what is best for the country.
While he refrained from commenting on other parties’ proposals, he stressed that Pheu Thai and the People’s Party aim to ensure that the process is deeply connected to the people and allows for the greatest public participation.
He warned against consolidating too much power in the hands of those who control the majority in Parliament, as this could undermine fairness. Ultimately, he said, the key lies in reconciling differing opinions.
When asked about the potential for a group to be formed to persuade senators, Chousak responded that if the public sentiment was strong enough, all political parties, including the government and opposition, would likely support the cause.
He clarified that there were no plans to form any such group, as it was up to the individual senators to make their own decisions.
Chousak also acknowledged that Pheu Thai, the People’s Party, and the Bhumjaithai Party had already presented their drafts for a new constitution, reflecting their desire for constitutional reform. However, the final decision rests with the Senate.
Regarding whether the three parties would agree on a primary draft to avoid a vote on the matter, Chousak said that the political agreements among the parties could lead to a solution, but he was uncertain of the outcome since no formal agreement had been made.
In addition to submitting the constitutional amendment draft, Pheu Thai issued a statement calling for serious and genuine efforts from all sides in the drafting of the new constitution, aiming to resolve the ongoing political challenges.