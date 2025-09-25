Pheu Thai submits constitutional amendment draft, urges genuine reform

When asked about the difficulty of reaching an agreement on the composition of the CDA, Chousak emphasised the need for rational discussions. He stated that, in the end, the decision would need to be based on what is best for the country.

While he refrained from commenting on other parties’ proposals, he stressed that Pheu Thai and the People’s Party aim to ensure that the process is deeply connected to the people and allows for the greatest public participation.

He warned against consolidating too much power in the hands of those who control the majority in Parliament, as this could undermine fairness. Ultimately, he said, the key lies in reconciling differing opinions.

When asked about the potential for a group to be formed to persuade senators, Chousak responded that if the public sentiment was strong enough, all political parties, including the government and opposition, would likely support the cause.

He clarified that there were no plans to form any such group, as it was up to the individual senators to make their own decisions.