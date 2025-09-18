Nuttaphong Kunakornwong: Thaksin’s Son-in-Law, Pheu Thai’s Next Leader?

A New Signal from Pheu Thai: Thaksin's Son-in-Law in the Political Arena

Thai politics is entering a crucial turning point once again, with news from the Pheu Thai Party suggesting that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, a key leader within the party, has opened the door to the possibility of nominating Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, husband of Pintongta Shinawatra, the eldest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as the party's next prime ministerial candidate.

While his comment, “Natthapong is smart and already handsome,” may seem like a light-hearted political joke, the deeper implications reveal a significant direction. It appears that Pheu Thai is considering a new leader from the Shinawatra family to continue both the “bloodline” and the political “influence.”

The atmosphere within Pheu Thai has recently been energised by the appearance of Khunying Potjaman Damapong, Thaksin's former wife, who visited the party’s MPs, offering words of encouragement: "Keep fighting!" Her brief statement created a ripple of excitement in the room, almost as if declaring, “The Shinawatras are not backing down.”

Thus, the news of Nuttapong’s potential candidacy is not just about raising a name; it is a clear public signal that Pheu Thai remains firmly connected to the Shinawatra family as the core of the party's leadership.

Profile of Thaksin Shinawatra’s Son-in-Law

Nuttaphong, born on May 19, 1980, is the son of Worawit and Anchalee Kunakornwong, a family involved in the garment export business under the company “Sin Rung Rueng Garment” in the Pratunam area.