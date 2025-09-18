Nuttaphong Kunakornwong: Thaksin’s Son-in-Law, Pheu Thai’s Next Leader?

Thai politics is entering a crucial turning point once again, with news from the Pheu Thai Party suggesting that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, a key leader within the party, has opened the door to the possibility of nominating Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, husband of Pintongta Shinawatra, the eldest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as the party's next prime ministerial candidate.
While his comment, “Natthapong is smart and already handsome,” may seem like a light-hearted political joke, the deeper implications reveal a significant direction. It appears that Pheu Thai is considering a new leader from the Shinawatra family to continue both the “bloodline” and the political “influence.”
The atmosphere within Pheu Thai has recently been energised by the appearance of Khunying Potjaman Damapong, Thaksin's former wife, who visited the party’s MPs, offering words of encouragement: "Keep fighting!" Her brief statement created a ripple of excitement in the room, almost as if declaring, “The Shinawatras are not backing down.”
Thus, the news of Nuttapong’s potential candidacy is not just about raising a name; it is a clear public signal that Pheu Thai remains firmly connected to the Shinawatra family as the core of the party's leadership.
Nuttaphong, born on May 19, 1980, is the son of Worawit and Anchalee Kunakornwong, a family involved in the garment export business under the company “Sin Rung Rueng Garment” in the Pratunam area.
Nuttaphong graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Chulalongkorn University and a Master’s in Business Administration from DePaul University in Chicago, USA. He later pursued a real estate program at Chulalongkorn University, where he met Pintongta Shinawatra. The couple married in 2011 and have three children together.
Nuttaphong’s career has been closely tied to the real estate business. He has worked with Areeya Property and Nexus Property before joining the family business, developing real estate projects and investing in a hotel project in the Pratunam area.
A significant turning point in his career came when he took on a prominent role at SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, the Shinawatra family’s real estate empire.
Currently, he serves as the CEO and Vice Chairman, overseeing horizontal property, condominium businesses, and expanding the company’s role as a “Living Solutions Provider.”
Although he does not hold the largest stake in the company (with the largest shareholders being Paetongtarn Shinawatra at 28.83% and Pintongta Shinawatra at 27.90%), his managerial role has been central to driving the family business forward, making him a key figure in the Shinawatra family's business ventures.
Being linked to the prime ministerial candidacy of the Pheu Thai Party has put him in the spotlight as a “newcomer in politics” who has yet to have a direct role in parliament but possesses qualities the party may need.
The fact that Pheu Thai has chosen to bring in "Thaksin's son-in-law" reinforces the ongoing political influence of the Shinawatra family. Even though some members of the younger generation may hesitate, they are still being drawn into the equation as potential choices.
Nuttaphong’s profile as the CEO of a leading real estate company demonstrates his expertise in economics and management, aligning with the significant challenges facing Thai politics, particularly the ongoing economic crisis.
His lack of direct experience in the political arena could be both a “strength” and a “weakness.” While the public may see him as a “political outsider” who could bring a fresh perspective, he could also be criticised as merely a continuation of family power.
The recent appearance of Khunying Pojaman at the Pheu Thai Party may not be a mere coincidence, but rather a clear indication that she still plays a significant role in shaping the political direction of the Shinawatra family. This could be directly linked to Nuttaphong Kunakornwong’s political decision-making.
Overall, this move could be seen as a “political trial” by Pheu Thai to gauge public sentiment and assess the reactions of business groups and voter bases before making a final decision ahead of the next election.
The news of Nuttaphong being considered is not only a reflection of the possibility of a Shinawatra family succession to the prime ministerial position, but also signals a new strategy by Pheu Thai.
The party seeks to maintain its grassroots support while developing a new leader who combines family influence and economic expertise.
The critical question is whether Thai society is ready to accept a “business-oriented political leader—Thaksin’s son-in-law” or will it be seen as just another power rotation within the same family?
Regardless, the rise of the name “Nuttaphong Kunakornwong” marks the beginning of a new political chapter, one that will pose a significant challenge for both Pheu Thai and the Shinawatra family in the upcoming elections.
Amorndej Choosuwan