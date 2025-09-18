Thaksin’s son-in-law says he has not thought about politics yet

Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, son-in-law of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Thursday that he has not yet considered entering politics, despite speculation that he could become a prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party.

“I have not given it a thought,” Nuttaphong replied when reporters pressed him for an answer regarding his potential political aspirations.

It has been widely speculated that Nuttaphong, the husband of Pintongta Shinawatra, Thaksin’s second child, could be nominated as Pheu Thai’s PM candidate for the next general election.

Nuttaphong was approached by reporters to clarify the speculation when he and his wife visited Thaksin at the Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday.