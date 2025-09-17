Potjaman’s last bet, knowing the elite in ways Thaksin never did

The “lady of Chan Song La Residence” did not elaborate on what her warnings to her husband had been, or whether forgetting them had led to the fate that carried the former prime minister into prison.

What is clear is that Thaksin may have forgotten his own promises before returning to Thailand:

to come home for the sake of his grandchildren’s future,

to forgive his political rivals,

and to relieve Potjaman of the burdens she had carried for so long.

The lesson of a fool

When Thaksin Shinawatra, under the alias “Tony Woodsome,” once spoke on Clubhouse, he explained why he had been overthrown and forced into exile. He admitted it was because he was “simple, even foolish,” never part of the elite establishment.

In the book 'Thaksin Shinawatra: Theory and Thought,' in the chapter titled 'The Fool,' he was asked what he felt he had been most foolish about.

Thaksin replied:

“I may have been foolish about people. My life experience was that of a country boy. Life was simple. I grew up in the provinces.”

A son of Chinese immigrants in northern Thailand, Thaksin enrolled in the Police Cadet Academy, then pursued his studies abroad. On returning, he focused only on building his business, eventually rising to become a telecommunications tycoon.

“Life moved too fast. I had little exposure to Bangkok society, little exposure to the circles of the elite. My world was the military, the police, and business. Not very broad. I didn’t know many bankers. So I was not part of the elite society. Even though my wealth placed me among the elite, I was not inside their circles. That, to me, was my foolishness.”

For Thaksin, the elite class was little different from the rhetoric used by red-shirt leaders about “commoners and aristocrats.”

By contrast, Khunying Potjaman has long been able to access the inner networks of Thailand’s deep state. If, in the future, “Lady of Chan Song La Residence” is to lead Pheu Thai into the next general election, she will likely draw on Thaksin’s hard-earned lessons from the past two years, lessons of a man who involved himself in everything.

