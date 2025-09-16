Shinawatra Clan Pledges to Fight On With Pheu Thai

The Shinawatra family has signalled its full commitment to the Pheu Thai Party, as members gave a standing ovation to Khunying Potjaman Damapong, the ex-wife of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who made a rare public appearance to rally party MPs.

Her simple message to "fight on" was met with a thunderous round of applause, understood to be a clear sign that the family intends to remain a powerful force in Thai politics.

The event took place at the party's weekly meeting on Tuesday, presided over by deputy leader Chusak Sirinil and key figure Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, was also present, receiving a warm round of applause from members as she entered the room.