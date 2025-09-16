Shinawatra Clan Pledges to Fight On With Pheu Thai

The Shinawatra family has signalled its full commitment to the Pheu Thai Party, as members gave a standing ovation to Khunying Potjaman Damapong, the ex-wife of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who made a rare public appearance to rally party MPs.
Her simple message to "fight on" was met with a thunderous round of applause, understood to be a clear sign that the family intends to remain a powerful force in Thai politics.
The event took place at the party's weekly meeting on Tuesday, presided over by deputy leader Chusak Sirinil and key figure Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, was also present, receiving a warm round of applause from members as she entered the room.
Suriya addressed the party members, acknowledging that while some have departed, the party remains "strong, united, and a solid political institution."
He vowed that Pheu Thai is "ready to fight in every election" and urged all members to help reform the party to better serve the country. He added that the party is now adjusting to its role as a "true opposition party" in Parliament.
Reporters noted that after the meeting had concluded, Khunying Potjaman walked into the room to offer her support. Her brief but powerful message of "fight on" led to all MPs present rising to their feet in a standing ovation.
Her words were interpreted as a strong reassurance that the "Shinawatra family is fully committed to continuing the fight in the political arena."