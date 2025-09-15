Potjaman, two daughters visit Thaksin at Klong Prem prison

Khunying Potjaman Damapong, the legally divorced wife of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, led their two daughters to visit him at Klong Prem Central Prison on Monday morning.
Potjaman, Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived at the prison at 9.40 am. Thaksin was sent there by order of the Supreme Court to serve a one-year jail term. His five-day disease quarantine ended on Sunday, making him eligible to receive visitors from Monday onwards.
The mother and two daughters entered the prison compound through the main gate, where officials were waiting to receive them. They smiled and greeted reporters but did not give any interviews.
The family was joined by Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, Wim Rungwatjinda, a former secretary to a PM’s Office minister, and other members of his legal defence team. Winyat had coordinated with prison authorities in advance to arrange the visit.
Inside, they were welcomed by Padej Ringrod, the prison director, who briefed them on regulations. The visitors were required to leave mobile phones and personal belongings before being allowed into the inner section of the prison to meet Thaksin in the visitor room.
Although Potjaman legally divorced Thaksin in 2008, she is widely regarded as his de facto wife. The divorce was seen as a strategic move to shield family assets from legal cases.
Potjaman remains influential within the Shinawatra family and the Pheu Thai Party, now led by her youngest daughter, Paetongtarn. Her presence at family events and her perceived role as a “key opinion leader” in the party have reinforced the view that her ties with Thaksin remain strong despite the divorce.
Outside the prison, a group of red-shirt supporters gathered to show moral support for Thaksin and his family.
One supporter, Nowarat Sawaddee, said she had come to express encouragement for “Father Thaksin,” whom she still regarded as her hero. She expressed concern for his health due to his age and said she and other red-shirt members would continue gathering at the prison every Saturday to show their support.
Corrections Department deputy director-general and spokesman Pol Lt Col Shane Kanchanapaj said a separate visitors’ room had been prepared for Thaksin’s relatives.
There is a glass partition separating Thaksin from his family, and they must use telephones to communicate. Shane explained that the room was arranged for security reasons and added that all visitors could be allowed to meet him at once. Prison officials would be on standby to advise visitors about regulations.
Shane said Thaksin was physically and mentally fit to meet his family for the first time at Klong Prem prison.
A prison source said Thaksin had his hair cut in accordance with prison regulations. He has not yet been assigned any tasks, as officials are allowing him time to adapt to life behind bars.
The source added that officials were closely monitoring him and believed he had resigned himself to his fate, spending most of his time reading and watching television.