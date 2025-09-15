Potjaman, two daughters visit Thaksin at Klong Prem prison

Potjaman’s continuing role

Although Potjaman legally divorced Thaksin in 2008, she is widely regarded as his de facto wife. The divorce was seen as a strategic move to shield family assets from legal cases.

Potjaman remains influential within the Shinawatra family and the Pheu Thai Party, now led by her youngest daughter, Paetongtarn. Her presence at family events and her perceived role as a “key opinion leader” in the party have reinforced the view that her ties with Thaksin remain strong despite the divorce.

Support from red shirts

Outside the prison, a group of red-shirt supporters gathered to show moral support for Thaksin and his family.

One supporter, Nowarat Sawaddee, said she had come to express encouragement for “Father Thaksin,” whom she still regarded as her hero. She expressed concern for his health due to his age and said she and other red-shirt members would continue gathering at the prison every Saturday to show their support.

Separate visitors’ room arranged

Corrections Department deputy director-general and spokesman Pol Lt Col Shane Kanchanapaj said a separate visitors’ room had been prepared for Thaksin’s relatives.

There is a glass partition separating Thaksin from his family, and they must use telephones to communicate. Shane explained that the room was arranged for security reasons and added that all visitors could be allowed to meet him at once. Prison officials would be on standby to advise visitors about regulations.

Thaksin declared fit for visits

Shane said Thaksin was physically and mentally fit to meet his family for the first time at Klong Prem prison.

Adjusting to prison life

A prison source said Thaksin had his hair cut in accordance with prison regulations. He has not yet been assigned any tasks, as officials are allowing him time to adapt to life behind bars.

The source added that officials were closely monitoring him and believed he had resigned himself to his fate, spending most of his time reading and watching television.