Paetongtarn vows to lead Pheu Thai after Thaksin’s imprisonment

Pheu Thai MPs held their weekly meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the party leader and former Prime Minister.

The meeting saw representatives from various regions, including Cholnan Srikaew, MP for Nan, and Prayuth Siripanich, list MP, offering support to Paetongtarn after Thaksin Shinawatra, her father, was sentenced to prison by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude for the MPs' support and shared that Thaksin was in good spirits before entering prison. She also mentioned that Thaksin had accepted the verdict from the judicial process, aiming to clear any doubts and allow the party to move forward.

Furthermore, Paetongtarn confirmed that Thaksin encouraged her to return to lead Pheu Thai, strengthening the party's position for the future.