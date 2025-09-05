Pheu Thai Party announces readiness to be the opposition

After members of the House of Representatives voted to appoint Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as the 32nd Prime Minister on Friday (September 5), the Pheu Thai Party posted a message on their Facebook page, stating:
"Pheu Thai Party is ready to fulfil its role as the opposition in accordance with parliamentary procedures, adhering to democratic principles. We thank everyone for their support. There are several policies still pending, and we will wait for the day to resume and complete them for all Thai people...forever."
Earlier, during the House of Representatives session to vote for the Prime Minister, Dr Cholnan Srikaew, MP for Nan from the Pheu Thai Party, delivered a speech in support of Chaikasem Nitisiri, the Pheu Thai Party's candidate for Prime Minister.
He stated that the five-point agreement between the Bhumjaithai Party and the People’s Party, or the MOA, to form a minority government, contradicts the principle of majority rule. He emphasised that the People’s Party, which will not join the cabinet, intends to use parliamentary mechanisms to hold the Bhumjaithai-led government accountable through a no-confidence debate.
Cholnan argued that if a no-confidence debate occurs, how can the Bhumjaithai government expect to gain the confidence of the House?
He pointed out that the 14 million votes granted to the People’s Party and the 1 million votes given to the Bhumjaithai Party would effectively result in the People’s Party handing over 14 million votes to 1 million, thus undermining the principle of democracy entirely and allowing external, undemocratic forces to dominate and influence the House of Representatives.
Additionally, MPs from the Pheu Thai Party submitted a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, requesting the Constitutional Court to review the process of electing the Prime Minister on September 5.
They expressed concerns that the agreement between the People’s Party and the Bhumjaithai Party may violate Section 114 of the Constitution, which states that MPs are representatives of the Thai people, without any binding commitments, outside influence, or conflicts of interest.
Cholnan explained that the MOA serves the interests of the People’s Party and Anutin, as when the House is dissolved and new elections are held, the People’s Party would be the leading party. He said it was no surprise that the People’s Party was calling for the dissolution of the House.
However, he argued that such actions, carried out in this manner, constitute an improper process and amount to an attempt to dismantle the political system, as they allow external forces to dominate and gain power through illegitimate means.
Therefore, with the case now submitted to the Constitutional Court, the process of electing the Prime Minister should be suspended until the Court has reviewed the matter and issued its ruling.