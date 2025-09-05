Pheu Thai Party announces readiness to be the opposition

Cholnan argued that if a no-confidence debate occurs, how can the Bhumjaithai government expect to gain the confidence of the House?

He pointed out that the 14 million votes granted to the People’s Party and the 1 million votes given to the Bhumjaithai Party would effectively result in the People’s Party handing over 14 million votes to 1 million, thus undermining the principle of democracy entirely and allowing external, undemocratic forces to dominate and influence the House of Representatives.

Additionally, MPs from the Pheu Thai Party submitted a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, requesting the Constitutional Court to review the process of electing the Prime Minister on September 5.

They expressed concerns that the agreement between the People’s Party and the Bhumjaithai Party may violate Section 114 of the Constitution, which states that MPs are representatives of the Thai people, without any binding commitments, outside influence, or conflicts of interest.

Cholnan explained that the MOA serves the interests of the People’s Party and Anutin, as when the House is dissolved and new elections are held, the People’s Party would be the leading party. He said it was no surprise that the People’s Party was calling for the dissolution of the House.

However, he argued that such actions, carried out in this manner, constitute an improper process and amount to an attempt to dismantle the political system, as they allow external forces to dominate and gain power through illegitimate means.

Therefore, with the case now submitted to the Constitutional Court, the process of electing the Prime Minister should be suspended until the Court has reviewed the matter and issued its ruling.