Pheu Thai withdraws petition for ouster of Anutin, Natthaphong

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Monday that the Pheu Thai Party had withdrawn its petition asking the Constitutional Court to disqualify Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut as MPs.

Wan Noor said Pheu Thai party-list MP Wisut Chai-aroon contacted him to withdraw the petition in order to update its content and amend the list of signatories.

He added that he had not yet forwarded the petition to the Constitutional Court, and he was unsure whether Wisut would visit the House Secretariat on Tuesday or Wednesday to formally take it back.