Anutin hints at dropping Pheu Thai’s 20-baht electric train fare policy

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul strongly hinted on Tuesday that his government would not continue a flagship policy of the Pheu Thai government, which subsidizes commuter fares to allow passengers to ride electric railways for just 20 baht per trip.

Anutin made the remark when he arrived at the Bhumjaithai Party head office to attend a party meeting.

The Pheu Thai-led government, which will be replaced by Anutin’s administration, had planned to launch the 20-baht flat fare for all electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces from November 15.

“This project has to be reviewed to determine whether it will really benefit the people,” Anutin said.