Paetongtarn says Thaksin shows strong resilience

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, remained strong and was perhaps even more resilient than his family as he adapted to life behind bars.
Paetongtarn spoke to reporters after accompanying her elder sister, Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and their mother, Khunying Potjaman Damapong, to visit Thaksin at Klong Prem Central Prison.
Thaksin was allowed to receive visitors for the first time on Monday after completing his five-day disease quarantine on Sunday.
Paetongtarn said she spoke with Thaksin for about half an hour and noticed his short prison haircut. She explained that there was a glass partition between Thaksin and the visitors, preventing her from hugging her father.
She added that she tried to give him moral support during their conversation.
During the visit, prison officials informed the family that a group of red-shirt supporters had gathered outside to eat noodles together as a symbolic show of solidarity with Thaksin.
“Dad thanked everyone for the moral support sent to him,” Paetongtarn said.
She admitted that the family remained concerned about Thaksin’s health, as he suffers from hypertension and sometimes experienced tension in prison, causing fluctuations in his blood pressure.
“Anyway, he is strong and even stronger than us. He also encouraged us to be strong,” Paetongtarn said.
She added that whenever the Shinawatra family travelled anywhere, they received encouragement from supporters.
“We are grateful for the support. Earlier, Dad and Mum had not seen each other for 17 years. Now, they met through a glass partition. Our family has experienced many of life’s challenges, and we continue to encourage one another to overcome them,” she said.
Paetongtarn said Thaksin had not yet been assigned any specific responsibilities in prison, as only five days had passed since his confinement.
She noted that other inmates saw him as someone with valuable experience to share, given that he is now 76 years old. She said he could serve as a mentor by sharing life lessons and teaching English, as he enjoys reading extensively.
Paetongtarn declined to comment on any plans to seek permission for Thaksin to serve his detention outside prison. “Let the lawyer answer this,” she said.
She added that she had informed Thaksin of the Pheu Thai Party’s victory in Sunday’s by-election in Chiang Rai’s Constituency 7, where candidate Sanga Prommuang won the most votes in the unofficial results.
Paetongtarn said her father simply congratulated the party without further comment.
She concluded that she would return to visit Thaksin again soon.