Paetongtarn says Thaksin shows strong resilience

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, remained strong and was perhaps even more resilient than his family as he adapted to life behind bars.

Paetongtarn spoke to reporters after accompanying her elder sister, Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and their mother, Khunying Potjaman Damapong, to visit Thaksin at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Thaksin was allowed to receive visitors for the first time on Monday after completing his five-day disease quarantine on Sunday.

First meeting through glass

Paetongtarn said she spoke with Thaksin for about half an hour and noticed his short prison haircut. She explained that there was a glass partition between Thaksin and the visitors, preventing her from hugging her father.