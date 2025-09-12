EC clarifies Paetongtarn's removal as PM has no impact on her leadership of Pheu Thai

Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission of Thailand (EC), has confirmed that the Constitutional Court’s ruling removing Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the position of Prime Minister due to serious ethical violations does not automatically affect her position as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party.
He explained that the leadership of the party is a result of being a member of the party’s executive committee, and it can only end in two ways: through a decision by the executive committee to expel her or a ruling by the Supreme Court.
Sawaeng stated that while the public may believe that Paetongtarn should also step down as party leader following her removal from the PM post, the law clearly stipulates that the EC cannot interfere in internal party matters. It is solely the authority of the executive committee or the legal process through the Supreme Court.
He also emphasised that although the constitution outlines ethics violations as grounds for a minister’s dismissal, this does not automatically apply to the status of a party member. Therefore, the process for the two matters must be considered separately.
Sawaeng compared this to the situation of Members of Parliament (MPs), who, even if the court rules they are disqualified, can still continue their duties until the Supreme Court gives a final ruling or the party’s executive committee makes an official decision.
Previously, on September 10, Pheu Thai held a party meeting with Paetongtarn attending in person. Following the meeting, the party announced that preparations were underway for the election, with plans to field candidates in all 400 constituencies by mid-next month.