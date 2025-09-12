EC clarifies Paetongtarn's removal as PM has no impact on her leadership of Pheu Thai

Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission of Thailand (EC), has confirmed that the Constitutional Court’s ruling removing Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the position of Prime Minister due to serious ethical violations does not automatically affect her position as the leader of the Pheu Thai Party.

He explained that the leadership of the party is a result of being a member of the party’s executive committee, and it can only end in two ways: through a decision by the executive committee to expel her or a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Sawaeng stated that while the public may believe that Paetongtarn should also step down as party leader following her removal from the PM post, the law clearly stipulates that the EC cannot interfere in internal party matters. It is solely the authority of the executive committee or the legal process through the Supreme Court.