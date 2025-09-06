Paetongtarn pledges to serve as opposition, committed to people’s interests

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday posted on her personal Facebook page that throughout Pheu Thai’s journey, the party has experienced all kinds of situations — both times of joy and moments of shared hardship.

“What we have never abandoned is hope, opportunity, and a better future for the people. From today, we will devote ourselves to serving as the opposition, scrutinising the work of the government, and ensuring that parliamentary procedures continue in line with democratic principles,” she wrote.

Paetongtarn added that while Pheu Thai bears no responsibility for what the new government may do, the party remains accountable to the people, with dedication and the spirit of Pheu Thai guiding its actions.

“Thank you for the support and encouragement from everyone. We know well the strength and patience it has taken to journey with Pheu Thai until today. We will get through this together and return with a heart for the people,” she concluded.

