Pheu Thai vs People’s Party Battle After Anutin becomes PM

The potential consequence of this move could be political retaliation from Pheu Thai. If Anutin becomes Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, the target of criticism may not be the Prime Minister himself, but the leadership of the People's Party.

Pheu Thai has already started preparing a strategy to file a motion for a no-confidence debate immediately after Anutin's policy statement in Parliament.

The main objective is to challenge the People’s Party and scrutinise their involvement in key issues, particularly the controversial "Senate election collusion" and the "Khao Kradong land issue."

If the People's Party refrains from signing the motion alongside Pheu Thai, it will trigger an immediate wave of criticism aimed at them.

During the no-confidence debate, Pheu Thai’s key figures will press on the issues of the "Senate election collusion" and "Khao Kradong land." They will repeatedly question the People’s Party about their position on these matters, putting the party in a difficult spot.

Finally, Pheu Thai will put the People's Party to the test by asking whether they will vote to support Anutin. Pheu Thai expects the People's Party to abstain, and they are prepared to counter this move by arguing that abstaining equals supporting Anutin.

If the game unfolds as planned, the People's Party will find itself in a precarious position.

The People’s Party will face a challenging decision in the upcoming no-confidence vote against Anutin Charnvirakul. If they vote to oppose Anutin, it could cause the deal to collapse, resulting in a significant political loss. However, if they vote in favour of him or abstain, the deal remains intact, but the People’s Party risks losing significant public support.

As a key "swing party" in the ongoing battle between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the People's Party's decision will inevitably impact their popularity, regardless of which option they choose.

While Pheu Thai's strategy against Bhumjaithai may be a short-term game, their approach towards the People's Party is part of a longer-term play, extending all the way to the next general election.



