Natthaphong urges Pheu Thai to become the 'Majority Opposition'

In the parliamentary session on Friday (September 5), where the vote for the new Prime Minister was discussed, the Bhumjaithai Party nominated Anutin Charnvirakul, its leader, as their candidate, while the Pheu Thai Party put forward Chaikasem Nitisiri.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, list MP and leader of the People’s Party, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, delivered a closing speech in support of Anutin as the 32nd Prime Minister. He addressed concerns raised by various parties, summarising them into three main points: