Natthaphong urges Pheu Thai to become the 'Majority Opposition'

In the parliamentary session on Friday (September 5), where the vote for the new Prime Minister was discussed, the Bhumjaithai Party nominated Anutin Charnvirakul, its leader, as their candidate, while the Pheu Thai Party put forward Chaikasem Nitisiri.
Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, list MP and leader of the People’s Party, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, delivered a closing speech in support of Anutin as the 32nd Prime Minister. He addressed concerns raised by various parties, summarising them into three main points:
First, regarding concerns that a minority government may be incompatible with the parliamentary system, Natthapong explained that the People’s Party had signed a five-point Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Bhumjaithai, which included provisions to maintain a minority government. He also mentioned that Pheu Thai had expressed willingness to accept the same proposal from the People’s Party should they choose Chaikasem as the Prime Minister.
Second, in response to concerns about whether the opposition, led by the People’s Party, would be able to effectively hold the government accountable, Nattapong countered by stating that this parliament would be one of the most historically significant, with a strong opposition, as both the People’s Party and Pheu Thai have committed to being a straightforward and principled opposition, with over 280 votes.
Third, some have expressed concern that the People’s Party supporting the conservative camp could undermine the process and damage democracy. In response, Natthaphong requested a period of 4 to 6 months during which the People’s Party and Pheu Thai will work together as the opposition to prove that they have made this decision in earnest and truly wish to advance the democratic process.
"We are moving towards an election and constitutional amendments. We have only 143 votes and cannot do this alone. We need to work together with Pheu Thai. We must truly collaborate," Natthaphong concluded.