Thai National Arrested in Japan for Massive Solar Farm Copper Theft

Unemployed 31-year-old in Ibaraki confessed to 248 separate thefts from solar farms across two prefectures, causing 65 million baht in total damages.

Japanese police have successfully concluded a major investigation into widespread metal theft from renewable energy sites, confirming the arrest of a Thai national linked to nearly 250 separate incidents of copper wire larceny.

On 5 December 2025, police in Ibaraki Prefecture detained an unnamed 31-year-old Thai man following an extensive probe.

Authorities revealed the man was responsible for stealing copper wire from solar cell farms a total of 248 times across both Ibaraki and Chiba Prefectures.

The total damage resulting from the extensive crime spree is estimated at approximately 310 million Japanese Yen, equivalent to around 65 million baht.

Police confirmed that the arrested man is unemployed and resides in Bando City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

He was identified as part of a group of Thai nationals who carried out the thefts between May 2022 and March of this year.